Will Robertson Leads Bisons Sweep over Charlotte on Thursday

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y. - A mix of strong pitching and clutch hitting led the Buffalo Bisons to a doubleheader sweep of the Charlotte Knights on Thursday afternoon. Alan Roden walked it off for the second straight game, a 3-2 comeback win, then Buffalo had a more comfortable 5-2 victory in game two.

In the first game, Lazaro Estrada and Tyler Schweitzer, Buffalo's and Charlotte's starters, retired the first 14 batters in order and the game was scoreless through three innings. But in the top of the fourth, the Knights' Brooks Baldwin ambushed Estrada with a leadoff home run to right, his third long ball of the year.

There would be no more scoring until the top of the sixth, when Ryan Jennings replaced Estrada after he issued a two-out walk. With runners at the corners, Jennings was betrayed when a Leo Jimenez error on a play that would've ended the frame gave Charlotte an unearned run and a 2-0 advantage.

Estrada pitched 5.2 innings and gave up only three hits, two walks and one earned run. Buffalo's offense couldn't support his strong outing, as they only got one of their five baserunners in the first six innings into scoring position against Schweitzer.

But in the bottom of the seventh, late-game heroics came for the second straight game. Orelvis Martinez reached via catcher's interference to start the frame, then Will Robertson tied the game with a pinch-hit, two-run homer off Adisyn Coffey with the Herd down to their final strike. It was his sixth homer of the season, tying the team lead, and it was his third straight game going deep.

Carter Brooks and Jimenez followed Robertson's homer with walks, then Roden lined a ball to center field to score pinch runner Josh Rivera for his second straight game with a walk-off RBI, winning game one 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd of 14,190 filled with students at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons started game two faster against Ryan McKendry, as Joey Loperfido dotted the left-field line for a two-out double, then Robertson knocked him in with a single to right for an early lead for the Herd.

Charlotte answered right back in the top of the second against Andrew Bash, as with two on and one out, Dominic Fletcher singled to center to tie the game at 1, then Zach DeLoach gave the Knights the lead with a two-out RBI single.

Riley Tirotta was the main man of the Bisons' half of the second, as he hit a leadoff single, advanced to third on a couple of groundouts and scored on a Rivera infield single to third to tie the game at two.

Loperfido walked to begin the bottom of the third, then Robertson snuck a home run just over the right-field wall to give Buffalo a 4-2 lead.That made it four straight games with a homer for him and it gave him a standalone team-leading seven. Game two was also his third straight with multiple RBIs, as he had five total RBIs on Thursday.

Bash pitched three innings and struck out one batter in his two-run outing, and Erik Swanson backed him up with a scoreless inning after that. Dillon Tate then pitched the fifth and sixth innings, striking out a season-high four batters in his two innings of work.

Loperfido singled and Robertson and Martinez walked with one out in the bottom of the fifth to load the bases, but Tirotta and Rainer Nunez came up empty against Penn Murfee.

After Charlotte's Nick Nastrini walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, Loperfido had an RBI on a fielder's choice to first base with one out to make it 5-2 Buffalo.

Justin Bruihl finished the doubleheader sweep for Buffalo, working a 1-2-3 seventh for his fourth straight scoreless outing and second save of the season.

The Bisons and Knights will meet for the fourth game of the series at 6:35 p.m. at Sahlen Field Friday night. Easton Lucas will start for Buffalo. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m. with Pat Malacaro and Duke McGuire.







