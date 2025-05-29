Jacksonville Slips Past Stripers 3-1
May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (21-33) held a 1-0 lead for most of the night but it wasn't enough to stop the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (33-21) in a 3-1 defeat on Thursday night at Coolray Field. The loss marked seven straight for the Stripers.
Decisive Plays: Following two straight hits from Carlos Rodriguez and Jose Devers to open the game, James McCann drove in a run on an RBI groundout to put the Stripers ahead 1-0 in the first. That lead would hold until the eighth inning where Jacksonville's Albert Almora Jr. doubled in a run to tie the game at 1-1. The Jumbo Shrimp went ahead on an RBI single by Maximo Acosta and added insurance on an RBI groundout from rehabbing Xavier Edwards to make it 3-1. Gwinnett got the tying run to the plate in the ninth but couldn't come back.
Key Contributors: Gwinnett's Nathan Wiles (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO) served as a bright spot with one of his best starts of the 2025 season. Jacksonville relied on three hitless innings from George Soriano (W, 2-1) to close out a victory.
Noteworthy: Atlanta Braves No. 20 prospect Rolddy Munoz (L, 0-1) made his Triple-A debut, allowing three earned runs in the eighth inning. Jackson Stephens recorded a six-pitch seventh inning in his first outing since May 2 after being activated off the development list before the game. McCann's RBI in the first snapped Gwinnett's season-long 22-inning scoring drought.
Next Game (Friday, May 30): Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Ian Anderson (1-1, 3.71 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Robinson Pina (3-2, 3.48 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp. It is AAPI Heritage Night, Margaritaville Night (featuring Hawaiian specialty jerseys designed by manager and Hawaii native Kanekoa Texeira), and Fireworks Friday. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
