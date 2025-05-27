Stripers, Jacksonville Postponed Tuesday at Coolray Field
May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Tonight's 7:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Coolray Field on Wednesday, May 28. The first of two seven-inning games begins at 5:05 p.m. Following its conclusion and a half-hour break, game two will begin. Gates open at 4:00 p.m.
The value of Tuesday ticket can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season home game (excluding July 4). If you would like to exchange your tickets for another game, please contact the Stripers' ticket office at tickets@gostripers.com.
Next Game (Wednesday, May 28): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 5:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from May 27, 2025
- Redbirds Announce Kickoff to Summer Weekend Festivities - Memphis Redbirds
- Tuesday Night's Game vs. Lehigh Valley Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs and Tides Postponed on Tuesday, May 27 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Being Bryson Brigman: Tenacity Through Turmoil - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville and Gwinnett Series Opener Postponed Tuesday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers, Jacksonville Postponed Tuesday at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 27, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Janet Marie Smith to Headline WooSox' 4th Annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" Saturday, June 7 - Worcester Red Sox
- Myers, Cronin Join Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Aaron Wilkerson Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Louisville Bats
- John Rave Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mesa Jr. Becomes Second Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus to Make MLB Debut in as Many Days - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Cowser, Westburg Scheduled to Join Tides on MLB Rehab - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers, Jacksonville Postponed Tuesday at Coolray Field
- Stripers Allow Five Unanswered Runs in 6-4 Defeat to Louisville
- Stripers Held to Three Hits in 6-0 Loss to Louisville
- Stripers Keep It Close in Ninth, Lose 4-3 to Bats
- Bunnell's Solo Homer Is Stripers' Lone Hit in 5-1 Loss at Louisville