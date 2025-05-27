Stripers, Jacksonville Postponed Tuesday at Coolray Field

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Tonight's 7:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Coolray Field on Wednesday, May 28. The first of two seven-inning games begins at 5:05 p.m. Following its conclusion and a half-hour break, game two will begin. Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

The value of Tuesday ticket can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season home game (excluding July 4). If you would like to exchange your tickets for another game, please contact the Stripers' ticket office at tickets@gostripers.com.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 28): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 5:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







