Cowser, Westburg Scheduled to Join Tides on MLB Rehab

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides today announced Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg are scheduled to join the Tides on a Major League Rehab Assignment, beginning on Tuesday night Harbor Park on May 27. Both were Top 100 prospects while playing for the Tides during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Colton Cowser, 25, began his rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen last week after injuring himself in Baltimore on the fourth game of the season. He played in three games with the IronBirds, hitting one home run. Last season, Cowser placed second in American League Rookie of the Year voting, where in 153 games, he batted .242 with 24 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 69 RBI while slashing .321/.447/.768. In 2023, he earned International League Postseason All-Star honors and was named the Triple-A National Championship MVP.

Jordan Westburg, 26, will play for the Tides for a fourth straight season after also serving one rehab stint for Norfolk in 2024. He's played 23 games with Baltimore this season, hitting .217 with four home runs and six RBI. Among Tides with 500 plate appearances in franchise history, Westburg ranks for the seventh-highest slugging percentage (.538) and the eighth-highest OPS (.905). Westburg has the fifth- most home runs in Orioles affiliate franchise history (since 2007) with 37.

