Syracuse and Iowa Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Wednesday at 1:08 p.m. ET
May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Des Moines, IA - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Iowa Cubs has been postponed because of rain at Principal Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game scheduled for 1:08 p.m. ET. The second game will start about 30-minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
