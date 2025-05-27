Syracuse and Iowa Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Wednesday at 1:08 p.m. ET

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Des Moines, IA - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Iowa Cubs has been postponed because of rain at Principal Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game scheduled for 1:08 p.m. ET. The second game will start about 30-minutes after the conclusion of the first game.







