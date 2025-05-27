Miranda Collects Three Hits, But Saints Fall 7-5 to Storm Chasers

May 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - All eyes were on the Top 10 prospect in baseball, Omaha Storm Chasers Jac Caglianone who was making his Werner Park debut. He entered the game on a 19-game hitting streak, his last 13 games at Double-A and first six games at Triple-A, and had homered in his last four games. The St. Paul Saints pitchers handled him to the tune of 0-5, but they couldn't stop the rest of the lineup in a 7-5 loss on Tuesday night at Werner Park.

The Saints jumped out to a 4-0 lead and Matt Wallner got things started for the Saints leading off the game with a solo homer to right, his third on Major League rehab, making it 1-0. Wallner went 1-4 with a home run, walk, RBI, and two runs scored.

Jeferson Morales matched Wallner in the second with a two-out solo homer to left, his fifth of the season, giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.

Wallner led off the third inning with a walk. Mickey Gasper doubled to left, sending Wallner to third. Edouard Julien made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly to left. Jose Miranda then roped a double off the wall in left-center scoring Gasper increasing the lead to 4-0.

Walks hurt the Saints in the fourth inning. With one out Tyler Gentry walked. With two outs Joey Wiemer reached on an infield single to third. That was followed by back-to-back walks forcing in a run cutting the Saints lead to 4-1. Peyton Wilson dunked a two-run single into right making it 4-3.

Miranda continued his hot night in the fifth. With one out Gasper walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out RBI single by Miranda giving the Saints a 5-3 lead. Miranda went 3-4 with a double, and two RBI.

The game flipped in the bottom of the inning when the Storm Chasers collected five hits and four runs. Cam Devanney led off the inning with a double to left. MJ Melendez singled to left-center putting runners at the corners. Gentry made it 5-4 with an RBI single to center. With one out Joey Wiemer tied the game at five with a single to left-center. That was followed by a two-run single from Tyler Tolber putting the Storm Chasers up 7-5.

The Saints had an opportunity in the ninth putting the tying runs in scoring position. Patrick Winkel walked with one out and with two outs Gasper walked. A wild pitch moved them up into scoring position, but Julien struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch to end the game. The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. The Saints send RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 1.50) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Henry Williams (NR). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







