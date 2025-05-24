Gasper Blasts Two Home Runs as Saints Take Down Tides 6-4 in Game Two of Doubleheader

May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Mickey Gasper is having a career year in less than a month of action with the St. Paul Saints. He entered play on Saturday five home runs shy of tying his career high. He finished the night three home runs shy of tying his career high. For the third time in his career, he hit two home runs in a game and helped the Saints to a 6-4 win over the Norfolk Tides in game two of a doubleheader on Saturday night at CHS Field in front of 6,258.

With two out and nobody on in the first, the Tides got on the board courtesy of a triple to right by Jud Fabian followed by an RBI double to right-center from TT Bowens making it 1-0.

Gasper tied it in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to right-center, his eighth of season, tying it at one.

Chadwick Tromp gave the Tides the lead with a home run of his own. Liván Soto led off the second with a walk and Tromp followed with a two-run homer to left, his first of the night and second of the season, giving the Tides a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints got one back. Armando Alvarez led off the inning with a double to right, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a single to right by Patrick Winkel getting the Saints to within 3-2.

Gasper came through again for the Saints in the third to tie the game at three. He hit his second homer of the evening, a solo blast to right, his ninth of the season, leaving him three shy of tying his career high of 12. Gasper finished the night 2-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored.

Just as Gasper had two home runs, so too did Tromp as he hit a solo homer to straightaway center in the fourth, his third of the season, putting the Tides back up 4-3.

The home run derby continued in the bottom of the inning for the Saints. Jeferson Morales led off with a walk and with two outs Anthony Prato drilled a two-run homer to left, his third of the season, putting the Saints up 5-4.

The Saints grabbed an insurance run in the sixth. With one out Winkel singled to center, went to second on a groundout, and scored on a two-out single by Ryan Fitzgerald to put the finishing touches on a 6-4 win.

Saints starter Andrew Morris went 6.0 innings allowing four runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out five to pick up his second win of the season.

Richard Lovelady locked down the save pitching a scoreless ninth.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday evening at 5:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Darren McCaughan (2-0, 2.16) to the mound against Tides RHP Chayce McDermott (0-1, 1.13). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







