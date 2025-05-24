Margot Walks It off for 5-4 Victory over Indianapolis

May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens walked it off against the Indianapolis Indians 5-4 Friday night and followed the celebration up with some Walleye highlights and some fireworks. Toledo struggled on offense early, but took care of business late.

Pittsburgh's No. 1 and MLB's No. 2 prospect, Bubba Chandler, had a day against the Mud Hens. He wouldn't allow a single Toledo hit through six innings and picked up five strikeouts in the process.

Toledo fans attending Friday night's game would be greeted by a familiar face on the mound, as Sawyer Gipson-Long made his first appearance for the Hens since 2023. Rehabbing from Tommy-John Surgery, Gipson-Long spent the entirety of last season with the Lakeland Flying TIgers (A). The righty officially made Detroit's MLB roster after a strong Spring and has since shot up through the Minors while continuing to rehab.

The Indians would take advantage of Gipson-Long's early command struggles, quickly loading the bases following the first out. Indianapolis would only see one run out of the ordeal as Stephen Scott closed the frame when he threw out Nick Yorke at second.

With the Hens struggling to find their footing offensively, the Indians continued to stack up hits. Yorke led off the fourth with a double to center field, before being brought home by a base hit from Derick Hall to make it 2-0.

Matt Seelinger would see much more success from the bump. In his 2.2 innings of relief, Seelinger only gave up one hit and one walk. His fastball and cutter kept batters guessing and kept the Mud Hens within two through seven innings.

Seelinger would also benefit from an unassisted double play by first baseman Austin Murr in the top of the seventh.

Chandler would reemerge in the seventh inning, despite Eddy Yean getting warm prior to the inning. Chandler promptly allowed his first hit of the day to Gage Workman, finally breaking the no-hit bid. After giving up a walk to Ryan Kreidler, Chandler's day came to a close as Yean took over from the rubber.

With Yean on the mound and two runners on base, Toledo jumped on the opportunity to get back into the game. Murr would play the role of hero as he annihilated a Yean fastball 105 mph and 413 ft to give the Hens a no doubt 3-2 lead.

Sporting a newfound lead, Toledo turned to Dylan Smith to try and stay ahead in the eighth. The closer quickly shut down the Indians, going one, two, three to give the Hens a chance to expand upon their lead.

The Hens were able to expand their lead as they continued to take advantage of Yean on the mound. Hao-Yu Lee and Jace Jung picked up back-to-back singles before Jahmai Jones hit a sac-fly deep into right-center field to make iot 4-2.

With a chance to end things, Toledo put their trust into the hands of Matt Manning. He would give up a lead-off double to Matt Frazier before finding himself with two outs and bases loaded after walking back-to-back walks. Jack Suwinski would tie things up with a two-run double to left field, meaning the Hens would be looking for a run in the bottom of the ninth.

Ryder Ryan would take the mound for Indianapolis as Scott stepped into the box. Scott picked up a base hit, before Murr and Andrew Navigato went down swinging. With Scott in scoring position, Manuel Margot came up to the plate for the first time all night. With a strong blooper into right field, Scott sprinted around third and dove into home to earn the 5-4 walk-off win.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Indianapolis Indians will face off again Sunday at 5:35 p.m.

Notables:

Manuel Margot (1-1, RBI)

Austin Murr (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, 2 K)

Matt Seelinger (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)







