Crooks Bats Redbirds to Saturday Win at Jumbo Shrimp
May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game five of a six-game series at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) by a 7-1 final score on Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville.
Memphis catcher Jimmy Crooks recorded a four RBI night with a 3-for-4 night and added two doubles to power the Redbirds offense. Third baseman Thomas Saggese went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double and an RBI. Second baseman Cesar Prieto drove in two runs with a double.
Starting pitcher Drew Rom allowed one run on one hit, walked one and struck out three over 3.1 innings pitched in his second start of the season. Rodder Munoz (2-1) claimed the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief. Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo lowered his season ERA to 1.19 with 2.0 innings of scoreless work.
With the win, Memphis took the lead in the season series against Jacksonville six games to five.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
