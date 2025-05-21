Memphis Native Ben Johnson Becomes Redbirds All-Time Winningest Manager

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis native Ben Johnson became the winningest manager in Memphis Redbirds history with the club's 7-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville.

With his 368th career win, Johnson breaks a tie with Chris Maloney on the all-time wins list in franchise history. The Germantown high school alumnus was hired as manager ahead of the 2019 season.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this historic achievement with Ben," Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. "This milestone is a testament to Ben's relentless pursuit of excellence, leadership, and deep connection to the community, while developing future stars of the St. Louis Cardinals."

