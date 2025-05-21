WooSox Fall to Bulls in Extra Innings
May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox (22-24) fell to the Durham Bulls (29-18) in ten innings by a 7-4 final on Wednesday night at Polar Park.
The game was scoreless until top of the fourth. With two down and two aboard, Jamie Westbrook poked a two-run single to right to give Durham a 2-0 lead.
The WooSox rallied in the bottom of the sixth. Worcester scored its first run on a ground ball double play with the bases loaded. Two batters later, with two in scoring position, Yasmani Grandal lined a two-run single into center field to put the WooSox on top 3-2.
Brock Jones tied the game at three with a solo homer in the top of the seventh.
In the bottom of the eighth, Trayce Thompson blasted a solo homer to give the WooSox a 4-3 lead. Thompson has a seven-game hitting streak, during which he is 12-for-28 with three home runs.
But Jamie Westbrook tied the game in the top of the ninth with a solo shot of his own.
The game went into extras, and in the top of the tenth, Carson Williams, the Rays top-ranked prospect (MLB Pipeline), hit a three-run homer to put Durham in front 7-4.
Wyatt Mills (2 IP, H, 2 SO) started a bullpen game that also featured Alex Hoppe (2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 SO), Brendan Cellucci (2 IP, H, 2 BB, 2 SO), Jose Adames (1 IP, H, ER, SO), Bryan Mata (1 IP, H, SO), Luis Guerrero (1 IP, H, ER, 2 SO), and Wyatt Olds (1 IP, H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, SO).
In his second Triple-A game, Jhostynxon Garcia went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, and a run scored.
Roman Anthony was 0-for-3, but he drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. It was his tenth multi-walk game of the season.
The WooSox dropped to 2-1 in extra-innings games.
Tomorrow's game has been postponed due to the impending storm. The WooSox and Bulls will continue their series with a doubleheader on Friday, with first pitch of game one set for 4:05 p.m. Television coverage begins at 4:00 p.m. on NESN+. Radio coverage begins at 4:00 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network
