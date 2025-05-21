Jumbo Shrimp Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Loss to Memphis
May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite home runs from Heriberto Hernandez and Jack Winkler, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't overcome an early deficit in their 7-3 loss to the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.
Memphis (24-21) drew first blood in the top of the first. Michael Siani (3) crushed a solo home run off Jacksonville (29-18) starter Adam Mazur (2-4).
The Redbirds increased their lead in the top of the second. Jimmy Crooks and César Prieto smacked consecutive singles. A passed ball pushed runners to second and third as Ryan Vilade hit a sac fly scoring Crooks to put Memphis ahead 2-0. Prieto advanced to third and scored on a sac fly from Mike Antico for a three-run advantage.
Jacksonville plated their first run in the bottom of the second. Hernandez (8) blasted a solo home run off Redbirds hurler Curtis Taylor (W, 2-0).
The Jumbo Shrimp pulled to within one in the bottom of the third. Albert Almora led off with a walk and advanced to second. Jakob Marsee knocked in Almora with a base hit, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
The Redbirds extended their lead in the top of the fourth. With one out, Crooks reached on an error. A fielder's choice, coupled with an error allowed Prieto to reach first and Crooks went to third. With runners at the corners, Antico drove in Crooks with a base hit giving Memphis a 4-2 lead.
Jacksonville's final run came in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Winkler (3) walloped a solo homer making it a one-run game again.
Memphis continued to build their lead in the fifth. Luken Baker (3) crushed a solo shot, padding the lead to two.
The Redbirds final runs came in the sixth. Vilade drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a single from Antico. Following a sacrifice bunt that put runners on second and third, José Fermín singled and an error plated two runs giving Memphis a 7-3 lead.
Jacksonville and Memphis meet again in Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. contest from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Adam Mazur (2-3, 3.46 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP Curtis Taylor (1-0, 3.48 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. on Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the first coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) drafts and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark. Have you ever wondered how hard being an umpire is? The Jumbo Shrimp are going to show you. Throughout the game, the Jumbo Shrimp will be playing close plays and fans will have five seconds to make the correct call.
International League Stories from May 21, 2025
- Lee, Maton, and Gray All Homer in Knights Win - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Swept in Twinbill Wednesday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Cal Stevenson's Three-RBI Day Guides 'Pigs Past Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jumbo Shrimp Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Loss to Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Lose Rain Soaked Affair 8-5 to Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Native Ben Johnson Becomes Redbirds All-Time Winningest Manager - Memphis Redbirds
- Williams and Westbrook Blast Bulls Past Red Sox 7-4 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Fall to Bulls in Extra Innings - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Best Team in Minors...In Rainouts, Overtake Portland with 13th Postponement of Season - St. Paul Saints
- Forecast for Steady, Heavy All-Day Rain Forces Postponement of Tomorrow Morning's WooSox Game at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Drop Third Straight with 14-5 Loss against Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Bats' Four-Run Comeback Spoiled by Stripers' Three-Run Ninth - Louisville Bats
- Kelenic's Ninth-Inning Clout Lifts Stripers to 7-4 Win in Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mets Top Red Wings, Take Game Two of the Series - Rochester Red Wings
- Toledo Topples Indy 3-0 Behind a Pair of Solo Homers - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Earn 3-0 Win After Weather Stops Play at Fifth Third Field - Toledo Mud Hens
- May 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Storm Chasers Drop Series Opener in Salt Lake 6-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jumbo Shrimp Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Loss to Memphis
- Five-Run Fourth Lifts Jacksonville to Win
- Marlins' Phenom Pérez Probable Starter for Thursday's Game as Part of Rehab Assignment
- Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns to VyStar Ballpark on July 25-26
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall on Walk-Off to Tides in Series Finale