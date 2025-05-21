Jumbo Shrimp Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Loss to Memphis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite home runs from Heriberto Hernandez and Jack Winkler, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't overcome an early deficit in their 7-3 loss to the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Memphis (24-21) drew first blood in the top of the first. Michael Siani (3) crushed a solo home run off Jacksonville (29-18) starter Adam Mazur (2-4).

The Redbirds increased their lead in the top of the second. Jimmy Crooks and César Prieto smacked consecutive singles. A passed ball pushed runners to second and third as Ryan Vilade hit a sac fly scoring Crooks to put Memphis ahead 2-0. Prieto advanced to third and scored on a sac fly from Mike Antico for a three-run advantage.

Jacksonville plated their first run in the bottom of the second. Hernandez (8) blasted a solo home run off Redbirds hurler Curtis Taylor (W, 2-0).

The Jumbo Shrimp pulled to within one in the bottom of the third. Albert Almora led off with a walk and advanced to second. Jakob Marsee knocked in Almora with a base hit, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Redbirds extended their lead in the top of the fourth. With one out, Crooks reached on an error. A fielder's choice, coupled with an error allowed Prieto to reach first and Crooks went to third. With runners at the corners, Antico drove in Crooks with a base hit giving Memphis a 4-2 lead.

Jacksonville's final run came in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Winkler (3) walloped a solo homer making it a one-run game again.

Memphis continued to build their lead in the fifth. Luken Baker (3) crushed a solo shot, padding the lead to two.

The Redbirds final runs came in the sixth. Vilade drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a single from Antico. Following a sacrifice bunt that put runners on second and third, José Fermín singled and an error plated two runs giving Memphis a 7-3 lead.

