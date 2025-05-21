May 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (24-19) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (20-23)

Wednesday, May 21 - 11:05 AM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, Ohio

RHP Connor Noland (4-1, 3.73) vs. LHP Parker Messick (2-1, 2.63)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series at the Columbus Clippers this morning...right-hander Connor

Noland will make his eighth start with Iowa this season...left-hander Parker Messick will make his ninth start for Columbus.

SERIES OPENER: The Iowa Cubs dropped the series opener last night by a 3-2 score at Columbus... Carlos

Pérez hit his sixth home run of the season and Owen Caissie drove in the other run... Christian Franklin tallied the lone multi-hit game...Keegan Thompson made the start and worked 3.2 innings and allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts... Brooks Kriske and Phil Bickford each tossed a scoreless frame in relief.

TRANSACTION ACTION: Matt Shaw was recalled by the Cubs on Monday and Ethan Roberts was recalled prior to last night's game...Shaw became the first I-Cubs player since Kyle Schwarber (2017) to hit two home runs in back-to-back games on May 15-16...Roberts has gone 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA (2 ER in 10.2 IP) in nine outings with the I-Cubs.

AWARD TOUR: Carlos Pérez was named the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 12-18 the league announced yesterday...in five games vs. St. Paul, Pérez slashed .615/.737/.1.615 (8-for-13) with five doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and six walks...he became the first I-Cub to be named IL Player of the Week this season and first since Moises Ballesteros on Aug. 26-Sept. 1...Carlos has an extra-base hit in six straight games, which is tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Alexander Canario (seven) on May 18-25, 2024.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs have the best run differential in the International League West Division (+59) with Nashville (+50) trailing...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the entire International League, Lehigh Valley (+90) and Durham (+59).

GOOD MORNING: The I-Cubs are set to play their sixth morning game of the season with their last being tomorrow...Iowa has gone 1-4 in games played before 12:00 CT this season.

SWIPING BAGS: On Wednesday, Iowa stole seven bases which is tied for third-most by any team in the International League this season...marks the most steals by an I-Cubs team since June 4, 2016 vs. Memphis in which they also stole seven bases.

WINS!: The Iowa Cubs won five straight games from May 14-17 before falling in the series finale vs. St. Paul on Sunday...marked Iowa's first win streak of at least five games since they won eight straight on Sept. 13-21, 2023.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long snapped his hit streak at nine games Saturday and his on-base streak to 14 games as he was pulled for Greg Allen ...Long ranks second in the International League with 55 hits and ranks fourth with a .367 batting average.

PUNCHIES: The Iowa Cubs struck out a season-high 17 batters Friday night...marked the most by an I-Cubs team since Sept. 12, 2024 in which they struck out 18...just seven teams in the International League have struck out at least 17 in a game this season.

GETTING IT DONE: Jonathon Long tallied six RBIs Thursday as part of a three-hit game...he is one of nine players in the International League to have a game with at least six RBI...Long became the first I-Cub with a six-RBI game since Jared Young on Aug. 30, 2023 at Toledo.

VS. COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are set to play their first six-game series...Iowa will host Columbus on June 24-29 and July 18-20...Iowa went 8-10 vs. Columbus last season including 2-4 on the road.

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs led the International League with a .280 batting average and rank second in the International League with 393 hits, trailing Lehigh Valley who has 415...Iowa has played the fewest games in the IL this season with 42 with Lehigh Valley playing 46.







