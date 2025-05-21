Kelenic's Ninth-Inning Clout Lifts Stripers to 7-4 Win in Louisville

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After seeing an early 4-0 lead slip away on Wednesday afternoon, the Gwinnett Stripers (21-26) claimed a last-at-bat victory as Jarred Kelenic's three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning was the difference in a 7-4 win over the Louisville Bats (20-26) at Louisville Slugger Field.

Decisive Plays: A two-run single by James McCann and RBI triple by Eddys Leonard put the Stripers in front 3-0 in the first inning. Eddy Alvarez, fresh off the injured list, tagged a solo home run (4) down the right field line for a 4-0 advantage in the second. Louisville scored twice against Hurston Waldrep in the fourth and twice against Kevin Herget (BS, 1) in the seventh to tie the game at 4-4. In the ninth, Cade Bunnell walked, Alvarez singled, and Kelenic came up clutch with the three-run shot to right-center (2). Craig Kimbrel (S, 2) retired all three batters he faced in the ninth, striking out two.

Key Contributors: Every single member of Gwinnett's lineup had at least one hit, with Kelenic (2-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs), Leonard (2-for-4, triple, RBI), and Alvarez (2-for-4, homer, RBI) each recording multi-hit games. McCann (1-for-5, 2 RBIs) added a multi-RBI game. Ronald Acuña Jr., in his fifth rehab game for the Atlanta Braves, played all nine innings in right field and went 1-for-4 with a double. Waldrep turned in a quality start (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO) in a no-decision, while Dylan Dodd (W, 2-1) struck out two in a scoreless eighth for the win.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 5-4 in last-at-bat decisions this season. Kelenic has 11 RBIs over 19 games in May. McCann now has a five-game RBI streak since May 13, driving in 10 in that span. Waldrep is 2-0 with a 3.12 ERA, .180 BAA, and 25 strikeouts over his last three starts, including back-to-back quality outings. Kimbrel's save was the 25th of his Gwinnett career, second-most in club history.

Next Game (Thursday, May 22): Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:35 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Nathan Wiles (1-3, 2.23 ERA) goes for the Stripers opposite rehabbing Cincinnati Reds RHP Rhett Lowder (0-1, 108.00 ERA) for the Bats. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 27): Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a T-shirt modeled after the No. 50 jersey of Stripers manager Kanekoa Texiera (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







