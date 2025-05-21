Forecast for Steady, Heavy All-Day Rain Forces Postponement of Tomorrow Morning's WooSox Game at Polar Park

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - With steady, heavy rain and winds forecasted throughout the early morning and all day tomorrow (a New England Nor'easter), Thursday morning's "School Kids" game between the visiting Durham Bulls and the homestanding Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park has been postponed. The clubs will play a single-admission double header this Friday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m.

Despite the rainout, the WooSox will still invite more than 2,200 children whose Field Trips were already planned from across the commonwealth. The club will present "Singin' in the Rain: Sunshine on a Cloudy Day," a musical and artistic festival in Polar Park's DCU Club and Royal Wooters Club. Children will meet an array of mascots, participate in art activities, and learn the stories behind more than a dozen songs about Worcester and WooSox Baseball.

"We are keenly aware of the conscientious planning that goes into a school outing," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, "And we know that the children were looking forward to an entertaining baseball experience. We intend to still provide one, thanks to the nimble nature of our enthusiastic and dedicated staff. How sad if 'Wally World' were closed."

Students will learn the historical significance of mascots Smiley Ball (Harvey Ball invented the Smiley Face in Worcester); Roberto the Rocket (Robert Goddard launched the Space Age by inventing the liquid fueled rocket in Worcester); and Clara, the Heart of the Commonwealth (Clara Barton, a Worcester County native, established the American Red Cross 144 years ago today).

"From Diners to monkey wrenches to white chocolate, Worcester's array of inventions provides topics we can teach to our children--and perhaps awaken or nourish their imagination and entrepreneurial spirit," Steinberg said. "The indoor facilities in this beautiful ballpark, and the covered concession stands, allow us to fulfill the day that teachers planned and counted on months ago."

While the WooSox were able to reschedule some school outings for the next "School Kids" outing on June 4, the majority of school administrators chose to stick with the plans and logistics already in place.

Fans holding tickets for Thursday's postponement can trade those in for any remaining WooSox '25 home game this season - based on availability. If fans have a hard ticket for the game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Thursday marks the fifth home postponement already this season (the others on Saturday, March 29; Tuesday, April 8; Saturday, April 12 - which was cancelled; and Saturday, April 26). Worcester has had just one road game postponed this year on April 16 in Rochester, NY due to snow.

The WooSox club-record for most home games either postponed or cancelled is six coming during their abbreviated inaugural 2021 season (that began in May that year). Overall last year, Worcester had five home postponements as well as five road postponements. In 2023 the WooSox also had five postponements at Polar Park among a club-record total of 14 games either postponed (11) or canceled (3) with nine of those coming on the road. Worcester had only two home postponements during all of 2022 and five home postponements & one cancelled home game in 2021. Tickets for all WooSox '25 home games are on sale now at woosox.com or by calling 508-500-8888. Fans can also visit the Polar Park Ticket Office.

