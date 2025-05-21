RailRiders Swept in Twinbill Wednesday

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were swept in Wednesday's doubleheader by the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park on Wednesday, falling 3-0 and 2-1.

The RailRiders squared off against Brandon Woodruff on an MLB Rehab Assignment in game one. Jesus Rodriguez led off with a single to extend his on-base streak to 27 straight games. Despite a walk of Dominic Smith, SWB could not crack the scoreboard first.

Nashville tallied two runs against Sean Boyle in the bottom of the third. After the RailRiders starter retired the side in order in each of the first two innings with four strikeouts, Raynel Delgado worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a single by Adam Hall. Delgado stole third and scored on a groundout for a 1-0 edge. Bobby Dalbec singled in Hall to extend the lead.

The Sounds added a run on a Delgado RBI knock in the third for a 3-0 advantage.

Woodruff worked four scoreless innings and was replaced by fellow rehabber DL Hall. Hall (1-0) limited the RailRiders to three baserunners over the final three innings.

Boyle (3-5) took the loss after allowing all three runs on four hits with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings of work.

In the second inning of game two, Bryan De La Cruz tagged a slider from Jacob Misiorwoski 406 feet to the left field berm for a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead.

Brandon Leibrandt held the Sounds in check over the first three innings, allowing one hit and walking one with three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jorge Alfaro tied the game with a solo home run to left.

With one away in home half of the sixth, Adam Hall tripled off reliever Wilking Rodriguez and scored on a Freddy Zamora sac fly for a 2-1 Sounds lead.

The RailRiders left the tying run at second base and the go-ahead run at first in the seventh.

Rodriguez (1-1) took the loss while Craig Yoho (2-0) notched the win. Former RailRider Jesus Liranzo earned his third save of the year for the Sounds.

Jesus Rodriguez singled twice in game two to extend his on-base streak to 28 consecutive games.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's first series against Nashville since 1991 continues Thursday as Erick Leal is slated to match up with Bruce Zimmerman. First pitch is slated for 7:35 P.M. Eastern.

