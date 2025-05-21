Williams and Westbrook Blast Bulls Past Red Sox 7-4 in Ten

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Jamie Westbrook hit a game-tying home run in the ninth, then Carson Williams drilled a three-run shot in the 10th to lift the Durham Bulls past the Worcester Red Sox 7-4 at Polar Park on Wednesday night.

The Bulls (29-18) were trailing 4-3 in the ninth when the former WooSox infielder connected against Luis Guerrero on a 3-1 pitch to even the score 4-4. Williams then worked a nine-pitch at-bat against Wyatt Olds (L, 0-1), fouling off four two-strike pitches before sending the game winner inside the left field foul pole.

Antonio Menedez (S, 1), Durham's seventh pitcher of the night, closed out the win in the 10th for his first Triple-A save. Garrett Acton (W, 3-1) notched the victory with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Bulls took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on a two-run single by Westbrook, but Worcester (22-24) scored three times in the sixth against Sean Hunley to take the lead.

Brock Jones swatted a homer to right in the seventh to tie the game at 3, but Trayce Thompson untied the game with a blast against Evan Reifert in the last of the eighth.

How It Happened: With the game tied 3-3 in the seventh, Joey Gerber escaped a jam on a skillfully turned double play. Worcester had runners at first and third with prospect outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia at the plate. Garcia blasted a one-hopper to Tanner Murray at second base, who turned counterclockwise to deliver a throw to Williams, whose relay doubled up Garcia to keep the game tied.

Gerber's Run: Joey Gerber extended his scoreless streak to 20 2/3 innings by working 1 1/3 innings against the WooSox.

Gervase Stellar: Paul Gervase fanned the side in order in the fourth inning, extending a perfect May. Gervase has not allowed a run in 10 May innings, permitting only four hits, no walks and fanning 15.

Extra Special: The Bulls improved to 7-0 in extra innings this season.

What's Next: Thursday morning's game scheduled for 11:05 AM has already been postponed due to anticipated heavy rains and winds. A doubleheader is now scheduled for Friday at 4:05 PM ET.







