Mets Top Red Wings, Take Game Two of the Series

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings looked to stay hot Wednesday morning, carrying back-to-back wins into NBT Bank Stadium for an 11:05 game against the Syracuse Mets. Rehabbing Syracuse starter RHP Paul Blackburn took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, going seven scoreless for the Mets. Rochester put together a late rally, but it unfortunately wasn't enough for the Wings as they fell by a score of 5-2.

The Red Wings couldn't get anything going in the top of the second, and the Mets were back up to the plate in the bottom half. 2B Luis De Los Santos and LF Luke Ritter were able to make solid contact, and both notched singles. With Ritter on first and De Los Santos on second, C Jackson Reetz stepped into the box and knocked in De Los Santos, putting the Mets up 1-0 against the Red Wings in the bottom of the second.

RHP Paul Blackburn retired the Red Wings' first 11 batters before CF Daylen Lile's walk in the top of the fourth with two outs, but Lile was left stranded on first base. In the fifth, Blackburn recorded his fourth 1-2-3 inning of his rehab start, holding the Red Wings both scoreless and hitless through 5.0 Innings of work.

In the top of the sixth, SS J.T. Arruda ended Blackburn's no-hit bid with one out in the sixth inning. The Fresno State alum then swiped his third bag of the year, stealing second to give the Wings their first opportunity with a runner in scoring position. But Blackburn worked out of trouble, getting out of the sixth unscathed. In the bottom half of the inning, 3B Donovan Walton pulled a solo shot, 339 feet to right field, giving the Mets a little bit of insurance, making the score 2-0 Syracuse.

The Mets quickly got to work against the Rochester bullpen after CF Drew Gilbert drew a one-out walk and advanced on a wild pitch. Ronny Mauricio then unloaded on a 2-1 curveball, sending his second long ball of the season 404 feet to right center, adding two more to Syracuse's total, making it 4-0. PH Gilberto Cellestino poked a single into right, and 1B Jon Singleton drew a four-pitch walk, keeping the Mets in business. Luis De Los Santos then poked a single into center field, scoring Cellestino, putting the Mets up 5-0 after seven innings.

Syracuse looked to continue their scoring in the bottom of the eighth when SS Yonny Hernandez reached on an error. Former Red Wing PH Joey Meneses drew a quick two-out walk, and Gilberto Cellestino slapped a single to right field, but Rochester's RF Andrew Pinkney fired a dart to the plate, cutting down Hernandez and holding the Syracuse lead to 5-0.

The Wings looked to use that momentum from the excellent defensive play in the top of the ninth as 2B Darren Baker poked a one-out single to left, and 3B Brady House put an infield single up the middle. An error then scored Baker and put House on second with one inning. Immediately following that, Daylen Lile put a single through the right side to score House, and make it 5-2 Mets. LF Trey Lipscomb then slapped a single to bring up DH Franchy Cordero, representing the tying run for the Wings in the ninth, but Syracuse RHP Tyler Zuber stopped the bleeding, forcing a double play to seal a 5-2 victory for the Syracuse Mets.

RHP Chase Solesky took the mound for the Red Wings to start and turned in a solid outing, working 6.0 innings against 26 batters. He allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out seven while walking a pair. RHP Clay Helvey was the first arm out of the bullpen, surrendering three earned runs on three hits, while recording just one strikeout. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. was next out of the bullpen for the Wings and made a one-inning relief outing to finish out the game, giving up one hit with one strikeout.

RHP Chase Solesky earned Red Wings Player of the Game today for his solid performance on the mound in the second game of the six-game set. Solesky limited the Mets to just six hits over 6.0 full innings, throwing 63 strikes on 93 pitches in the effort. Solesky tossed the fourth consecutive quality start by Red Wings starting pitchers, who now rank second in the International League with a 3.40 ERA (17 ER/45.0 IP) over their last eight games since May 13.

The Wings will look to bounce back on Thursday night as they move to game three on the road against the Syracuse Mets. RHP Cade Cavalli will get the start on the Bump for Rochester, and the Mets will send out RHP Nolan McLean. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM at NBT Bank Stadium.







International League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.