Cal Stevenson's Three-RBI Day Guides 'Pigs Past Bisons

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Cal Stevenson smoked a solo homer to start the scoring and then put the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (33-14) up for good with a two-run single in the fifth inning in a rain-shortened 8-5 victory over the Buffalo Bisons (17-28) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Stevenson's solo shot came leading off the third and was his second of the season. The 'Pigs added another run later in the frame on an Otto Kemp RBI single.

Buffalo got on the board thanks to a Damiano Palmegiani RBI single in the fourth and then took the lead in the fifth. David Schneider tied the game with an RBI single and a Rainer Nunez two-run double put them ahead.

The lead did not last for long as the 'Pigs jumped back ahead in the last of the fifth. A two-run error tied the game before Stevenson came up clutch again, this time a two-run single to put the 'Pigs up for good. Stevenson finished the game 2-for-2 with a homer, three RBI, and two walks.

RBI single for Buddy Kennedy and Garrett Stubbs extended the lead in the sixth and Buffalo could muster only one more run in the seventh on an RBI single for Joey Loperfido.

Rain halted play in the start of the top of the ninth and after a half-hour delay, the game was called with the final score of 8-5 Lehigh Valley.

Joel Kuhnel (3-1) got the win for the 'Pigs with two scoreless innings in relief, allowing just two hits.

Jimmy Burnette (2-1) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing four runs (one earned) on two walks.

The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Thursday, May 22nd at 6:35 p.m. Nabil Crismatt (4-2, 3.04) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Easton Lucas (1-3, 5.48) goes for Buffalo.

