I-Cubs Drop Third Straight with 14-5 Loss against Clippers

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







COLUMBUS, OH. - The Iowa Cubs were crushed in game two of the series and lost 14-5 against the Columbus Clippers, losing their third straight game.

In the second game of the six-game set, Kevin Alcántara got the I-Cubs on the board first with a solo shot to right center field for a 1-0 lead as part of a two-homer day.

But Columbus fired back with five two-run shots in the bottom of the third inning and put the Clippers in a commanding 10-1 lead.

Iowa answered back with their own two-run shot in the top of the fourth from Owen Caissie as the score was 10-3 in favor of Columbus still.

In the next inning, the Clippers answered back with three more runs and the lead grew to 13-3.

Alcántara crushed his second homer of the game, this time a two-run shot, to right field and cut the Clippers lead to 13-5.

Columbus added another run to the large lead as the final score was 14-5 and the I-Cubs dropped their third straight, second straight to Columbus.

The Iowa Cubs continue this six-game set against Columbus on Thursday, May 22 as first pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m. CT.







