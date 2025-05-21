Lee, Maton, and Gray All Homer in Knights Win
May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights bounced back against the Round Rock Express on Wednesday night with a 7-3 victory at Truist Field. Three different Knights players hit Home Runs and the Charlotte pitching staff did not allow a single earned run.
Round Rock took advantage of a pair of Charlotte errors in the top of the first inning and built a 3-0 lead. The Knights pitching staff buckled down the rest of the way and held the Express scoreless for the remainder of the contest.
Offensively, the comeback began on a Korey Lee solo Home Run in the bottom of the second inning. Lee's blast traveled 439 feet; the longest Home Run registered to a Knights player this season.
In the bottom of the fourth, Corey Julks, Tristan Gray, Nick Maton and Andrew Benintendi all delivered base hits and the Knights knotted the game up 3-3. Maton gave Charlotte their first lead a couple innings later with a two-run Home Run to right-centerfield. It was Maton's first longball in a Knights uniform.
Gray provided additional breathing room in the bottom of the eighth with a towering two-run Home Run to right field, his sixth of the season.
Wikelman Gonzalez improved his record to 4-0 with a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Chase Plymell, Nick Nastrini, Adisyn Coffey, and Dan Altavilla all matched Gonzalez with scoreless appearances. The trio of Julks, Maton, and Gray combined for seven of the Knights 12 hits on the evening.
Game three of the series is set for 7:04pm ET Thursday night at Truist Field.
International League Stories from May 21, 2025
- Lee, Maton, and Gray All Homer in Knights Win - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Swept in Twinbill Wednesday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Cal Stevenson's Three-RBI Day Guides 'Pigs Past Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jumbo Shrimp Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Loss to Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Lose Rain Soaked Affair 8-5 to Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Native Ben Johnson Becomes Redbirds All-Time Winningest Manager - Memphis Redbirds
- Williams and Westbrook Blast Bulls Past Red Sox 7-4 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Fall to Bulls in Extra Innings - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Best Team in Minors...In Rainouts, Overtake Portland with 13th Postponement of Season - St. Paul Saints
- Forecast for Steady, Heavy All-Day Rain Forces Postponement of Tomorrow Morning's WooSox Game at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Drop Third Straight with 14-5 Loss against Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Bats' Four-Run Comeback Spoiled by Stripers' Three-Run Ninth - Louisville Bats
- Kelenic's Ninth-Inning Clout Lifts Stripers to 7-4 Win in Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mets Top Red Wings, Take Game Two of the Series - Rochester Red Wings
- Toledo Topples Indy 3-0 Behind a Pair of Solo Homers - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Earn 3-0 Win After Weather Stops Play at Fifth Third Field - Toledo Mud Hens
- May 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Storm Chasers Drop Series Opener in Salt Lake 6-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.