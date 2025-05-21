Lee, Maton, and Gray All Homer in Knights Win

May 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights bounced back against the Round Rock Express on Wednesday night with a 7-3 victory at Truist Field. Three different Knights players hit Home Runs and the Charlotte pitching staff did not allow a single earned run.

Round Rock took advantage of a pair of Charlotte errors in the top of the first inning and built a 3-0 lead. The Knights pitching staff buckled down the rest of the way and held the Express scoreless for the remainder of the contest.

Offensively, the comeback began on a Korey Lee solo Home Run in the bottom of the second inning. Lee's blast traveled 439 feet; the longest Home Run registered to a Knights player this season.

In the bottom of the fourth, Corey Julks, Tristan Gray, Nick Maton and Andrew Benintendi all delivered base hits and the Knights knotted the game up 3-3. Maton gave Charlotte their first lead a couple innings later with a two-run Home Run to right-centerfield. It was Maton's first longball in a Knights uniform.

Gray provided additional breathing room in the bottom of the eighth with a towering two-run Home Run to right field, his sixth of the season.

Wikelman Gonzalez improved his record to 4-0 with a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Chase Plymell, Nick Nastrini, Adisyn Coffey, and Dan Altavilla all matched Gonzalez with scoreless appearances. The trio of Julks, Maton, and Gray combined for seven of the Knights 12 hits on the evening.

Game three of the series is set for 7:04pm ET Thursday night at Truist Field.







