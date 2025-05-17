DeLoach's Three Hits Help Knights Top Stripers

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA- The Charlotte Knights bounced back on Saturday with an impressive 5-3 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers. Charlotte received a game-high three hits from Zach DeLoach and Kyle Teel added a pair of base hits in the win. Gwinnett was held to only five hits as a team.

The Stripers struck first with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. Oscar Colas answered for the Knights with a two-out, two-run double in the top of the second that put Charlotte on top 2-1. Ronald Acuna Jr. tied the score with a solo Home Run in the third. Acuna also matched a Stripers all-time single-game record with four walks drawn.

The Knights claimed a 3-2 advantage in the fifth inning. DeLoach led off with a double, took third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly.

DeLoach ignited another run-scoring rally in the seventh. His single with one out combined with an Austin Slater walk put two runners aboard ahead of Corey Julks. The Knights left-fielder clubbed a two-run double into the left field corner and Charlotte increased their lead to 5-2. Julks has reached base ten times in the four contests he has played in this week.

Wikelman Gonzalez and Adisyn Coffey did an excellent job behind Knights starting pitcher Tyler Schweitzer. The duo combined to pitch three scoreless innings. Schweitzer also pitched well in his fifth start for the Knights.

Gwinnett made things a little interesting when they worked four walks in the final inning, but Dan Altavilla needed only one pitch to end the Stripers' hopes and earn his seventh save of the season.

The two teams wrap up their six game series on Sunday afternoon with the first pitch set for 1:05pm ET.







