Sounds Back in the Win Column, Win Third Straight Series

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS - The Nashville Sounds beat the Memphis Redbirds 4-3 on Saturday night to win their third consecutive series and sit 10-games above .500 on the season. Carlos Rodriguez worked five innings of one-run ball to lower his ERA to 1.99 on the year as he picked up his third win of the season.

Scoreless through four innings in a pitcher's duel, Jimmy Herron put the Sounds in front with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth for his second home run of the year. After getting their first hit off Rodriguez in the bottom of the fourth, Memphis cut into the lead with back-to-back doubles to start the fifth. The Brewers' no. 22-rated prospect picked up a pair of strikeouts following a hit batter and two-out walk to leave the potential tying run stranded in scoring position and set himself up for the win.

Eddie Rosario's first home run with Nashville extended the Sounds lead in the top of the sixth as his two-run home run pushed the lead out to 4-1.

Tyler Jay and Aaron Ashby combined to work three scoreless innings in relief of Rodriguez. Jay struck out three over two innings while Ashby worked a hitless eighth with a strikeout in his third rehab appearance for the Sounds.

Jesus Liranzo took the mound for the second straight night in relief in the bottom of the ninth. A pair of walks started his night before battling back to get the first out of the inning with a strikeout of Bryan Torres. Former Sound and current Redbird Andy Yerzy brought Memphis back within one as he laced a two-RBI double down the right-field line to make it 4-3. Liranzo responded with consecutive strikeouts to leave the tying run in scoring position and preserve his second save of the year.

With the series win wrapped up, Nashville aims to get their fifth win of the series for the first time in 2025 in the finale on Sunday. RHP Deivi Garcia (3-1, 4.50 ERA) will get the start for Nashville against the Redbirds and LHP Drew Rom (0-0, 0.00). First pitch from AutoZone Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

MADE IT A LAB: Brewers' no. 22-rated prospect Carlos Rodriguez picked up his third win of the year and lowered his season ERA to 1.99 after pitching five innings with one run allowed on Saturday night. He allowed three hits and added four strikeouts in his outing. It was his fourth start this season working at least five innings and allowing three or fewer hits. Through his first 45.1 IP and nine games, Rodriguez has surrendered 38 hits and has 49 strikeouts on the season. His 1.99 ERA is good for fifth in Triple-A to give Nashville a pair of pitchers in the top five in ERA (Jacob Misiorowski, 1.46). In two starts against Memphis this season, Rodriguez has pitched 10.2 IP and allowed one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts.

ED, EDD, AND EDDIE: Playing in his second game with Nashville, Eddie Rosario hit his first home run with a two-run blast to straight away center field at AutoZone Park. Rosario, who began the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City hit a pair of home runs and had 12 RBI in 14 games before playing in two games with the Los Angeles Dodgers and three games with the Braves after being DFA'd by the Dodgers on April 20th. He was DFA'd by Atlanta on May 9th before being signed by the Brewers and assigned to Nashville on Thursday. Saturday night's two-run home run was the 19th of his Triple-A career and the 76th overall as a minor leaguer. The former 2021 NLCS MVP also has 169 MLB home runs in the regular season and another five big league postseason home runs to his name. In 16 combined Triple-A games this season, Rosario is hitting .333 (22-for-66) with three home runs, six doubles, and 14 RBI. He has a hit in both games to start his Nashville tenure.

GOTTA LET THE BIG BIRD FLY: Jimmy Herron swatted his second home run of the season and his first since April 16th on the road in Charlotte. He has five RBI in the series and has hit safely in each of his last three games. Herron played 264 regular season games with Triple-A Albuquerque from 2022-2024 in the Rockies organization. Over that time, he hit 37 home runs. Since the start of the 2023 season, Herron has posted the eighth-best SLG (.453) and OPS (.818) and ranks ninth in AVG (.279) in Triple-A. His 181 runs scored over the same time span are the seventh-most in Triple-A.

STILL STRAKING: Freddy Zamora extended his current on-base streak to 19 straight games after drawing a walk in the top of the sixth after Rosario's home run. His 19-game streak is the longest by a Nashville player since Wes Clarke also reached safely in 19 straight games from July 21-August 22, 2024. Clarke's 19-game on-base streak was the longest of the season by a Sounds player.

THE POWER OF KHALE: Nick Kahle collected his first extra-base hit of the season, hitting a double in the third inning on Saturday night. Kahle has hit safely in each of his last two games after not having a hit through his first five games played with the Sounds this season.

TWO IS THE MAGIC NUMBER: With another two home runs and a win, the Sounds improved their record to 13-0 this season when hitting two home runs in a game.







