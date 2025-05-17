Bulls Stun Red Wings with Seven-Run Ninth Inning in 9-3 Comeback Win

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - For the third time this season, the Durham Bulls rallied from a final inning deficit with two out and two strikes, this time scoring seven times to storm past the Rochester Red Wings 9-3 at Innovative Field on Saturday night.

Down 3-2 and facing the game's final strike, former Red Wing Andrew Stevenson drove a low line drive past second baseman Trey Lipscomb into right-center to bring home Tristan Peters to tie the game. Tre Morgan followed with a tie-breaking single to right. The rally continued with a Tanner Murray double, then an intentional walk to Bob Seymour. Kenny Piper the drilled a one-hopper that was stopped on a dive at shortstop by Jackson Cluff, but his throw to first base went into the Rochester dugout. Coco Montes capped the rally with an opposite field, three-run homer.

Paul Gervase (W, 2-2) earned the victory by throwing the final two scoreless innings.

Logan Workman threw the first seven innings for the Bulls, allowing just two hits - both homers to third baseman Brady House. Workman retired the final 12 batters. Workman's final three innings needed just 20 pitches - five in the fifth inning, six in the sixth and nine in the seventh.

The Bulls clinched the series with one to play, up four-games-to-one.

How It Happened: The Bulls were down to their last strike, trailing in two other games this season - at Nashville and home with Jacksonville, and rallied to win just like on Saturday night. The key moment in the ninth inning was the at-bat by Tristan Peters, whose double started the uprising. Peters just missed tying the game on a deep foul on the other side of the pole. Two pitches later, Peters stroked a changeup away into left-center for a double. Peters scored the tying run on a two-strike hit by Stevenson.

Workman's Seven: Logan Workman gave up two hits - both homers to 21-year-old Brady House. House connected in the first inning to left and again int he third with Daylen Lile aboard - this time to right-center. Those were the only hits permitted by Workman, but it appeared as though it would cost him the loss.

What's Next: The series finale in Rochester Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET with Joe Rock (1-2, 5.18) slated to oppose Seth Shuman (0-1, 2.18).







International League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.