Saints Go from Seven Runs up to Being Walked-Off in 10-9 Loss to I-Cubs

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The St. Paul Saints knocked around Kenta Maeda in the first inning. They jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the top of the fourth. Christian MacLeod, who was called up from Double-A to start the game, didn't give up a hit until the fourth, but the bullpen couldn't hold it against the top hitting team in the International League as the Saints lost 10-9 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at Principal Park.

With the game tied at seven in the eighth the I-Cubs grabbed their first lead of the night courtesy of a two-run homer from Kevin Alcántara, his third of the season, making it 9-7. He finished the night 3-5 with a double, homer, and five RBI.

The Saints battled in the ninth and knotted it back up. With one out they loaded the bases on back-to-back singles from Emmanuel Rodriguez and Jair Camargo. A walk to Armando Alvarez loaded the bases. With one out Will Holland tied the game with a two-run single to center.

In the bottom of the inning, however, walks and an error hurt the Saints. Christian Franklin led off with a walk and with one out Dixon Machado walked. Matt Shaw then hit a slow chopper to third and as Alvarez went to throw to first the ball slipped out of his hands and the error loaded the bases. Owen Caissie won the game with an RBI single to right-center.

The Saints offense did all they could as eight of nine collected a hit, eight of nine scored a run, and six different players collected an RBI. In all, the Saints outhit the I-Cubs 15-9.

The Saints welcomed Maeda in the first inning to the tune of four runs. Edouard Julien started things off by getting hit by a pitch. Mickey Gasper followed with a single to center putting runners at first and second. Jose Miranda made it 1-0 with an RBI double to left. A walk to Mike Ford followed by a sacrifice fly from Jeferson Morales made it 2-0. Rodriguez walked loading the bases. Camargo drilled a two-run double into the left-center field gap putting the Saints up 4-0. Maeda went 2.0 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking two and striking out one.

Over the last month the Saints are tied for the most home runs in all of Minor League Baseball with 41. They got their 42nd when Alvarez led off the fourth with a solo homer to right, his third of the season, giving the Saints a 5-0 lead. Holland walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a Julien single to right increasing the lead to 6-0. Julien then stole second, moved to third on a two-out single by Ford, and scored on a wild pitch making it 7-0.

From there it was all I-Cubs. A leadoff error cost the Saints in the fourth. Jonathon Long reached on a two base error when center fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez dropped a line drive hit at him. With one out and Long at third, Kevin Alcántara doubled him home making it 7-1. MacLeod went 3.2 innings allowing one unearned run on one hit while walking four and striking out five.

In the fifth, the I-Cubs grabbed two more back. Saints reliever Ryan Jensen walked the bases loaded and with one out Alcántara singled to center knocking home two cutting the Saints lead to 7-3.

The I-Cubs came all the way back to tie it in the sixth. Franklin led off with a double to right. Chase Strumpf's single to center scored Franklin making it 7-4. With two outs Caissie walked. An RBI single to center by Greg Allen followed by a two-run double down the first base line from Carlos Pérez tied the game at seven.

Saints pitchers walked 12, the second most in a nine-inning game in franchise history.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the seven-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:08 p.m. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (1-1, 3.98) to the mound against I-Cubs LHP Jordan Wicks (0-2, 5.46). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.