Josh Rivera's Late Home Run Pushes the Bisons Past Worcester 6-5

May 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons used a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel themselves to a 6-5 victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

The home run by Rivera was the second homer of the game for the Bisons after Davis Schneider ignited Buffalo's offense with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. The home by the Bisons second batter of the game gave the team a 1-0 lead.

The Red Sox would answer back with a run in the top of the second inning to tie the game at one. Trayce Thompson led off the inning with a base hit and eventually scored on a wild pitch, the second of the inning. Adam Kloffenstein made his Bisons' debut, coming off of the injured list to make the start. The righty worked two and two-third innings in a no decision.

Schneider once again added an RBI, this time in the bottom of the second inning, to help Buffalo re-take the lead. Damiano Palmegiani led off the inning with a double and scored on Rivera's first hit of the game. Christian Bethancourt also scored after a walk and sacrifice fly by Schneider that extended the Bisons lead to 3-1 after two innings.

Just like in the second inning, Worcester had the answer to tie the game at three. Nate Eaton and Blake Sabol each reached base against Kloffenstein to begin the inning and both would score for the WooSox. Sabol's base hit to left-center field allowed Eaton to score all the way from first and trim the deficit to 3-2. He would score on an RBI groundout by Phillip Sikes, tying the game 3-3.

Both team's bullpens kept the offenses from scoring over the next three innings, keeping the game tied at three. Erik Swanson and Ryan Burr each pitched out of the Bisons bullpen on Major League injury rehab assignments in the victory. Swanson added a strikeout in one and two-thirds innings pitched, while Burr struck out two in his one and one-third innings pitched.

Alan Roden reached base twice late in the game, including a single to right field to open the bottom of the seventh inning that gave Buffalo a short lived 4-3 advantage. Roden stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error, allowing Will Robertson to add an RBI base hit to give the Bisons a 4-3 lead through seven innings. The RBI was Robertson's 13th of the season.

Worcester would score a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning for their first lead of the game, 5-4. Marcelo Mayer's 40th RBI of the season scored Roman Anthony and tied the game 4-4. That was followed up by a sacrifice fly by Eaton for his first run driven in of the game and a 5-4 WooSox lead.

However, Rivera's two-run home run with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be the difference. His first career Triple-A home run came off of Isaiah Campbell, scoring Ali Sanchez. The three-RBI day for Rivera increased his total to five since joining the Bisons in late April.

Ryan Jennings made his Bisons debut on Saturday afternoon to earn his first career Triple-A victory. The right-hander was able to strike out three Worcester batters, in addition to a walk, to earn the win.

The Bisons and Worcester will close out their six-game series with a Sunday matinee at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m. with the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire and 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.