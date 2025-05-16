Give Blood, Get Tickets Bisons Team up with Connect Life to Offer 2 Free Tickets with May Donation
May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Did you know that donating just one pint of blood can save up to 3 lives?... And when you donate blood with our great partners at Connect Life, you could be saving those 3 lives right here in the Western New York community!? Sounds like a way great way to be an awesome teammate here in the City of Good Neighbors!
So, here's the pitch, baseball fans. If you donate blood during the month of May at any Connect Life Blood Drive, we'll throw in 2 FREE FLEX TICKETS to a Bisons home game this season at Sahlen Field! Just make a reservation here or by calling (716) 529-4270 and be ready to roll up that jersey! Your blood can help save lives AND give you a chance to enjoy an amazing night at the ballpark.
International League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Give Blood, Get Tickets Bisons Team up with Connect Life to Offer 2 Free Tickets with May Donation - Buffalo Bisons
- Series Preview: Sounds, RailRiders Square off for Very First Time - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 16, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Star Wars Night Returns Saturday, May 31, Including Jabba, Ahsoka Jerseys, Fireworks & More - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Host LEGO® NINJAGO® 'Free Building Event' Before June 14 Game against Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Otto Lopez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- The Summer 6-Pack Is Here - Columbus Clippers
- Shawn Bowman Named New Indianapolis Indians Field Manager - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Comeback Falls Short in 14-10 Loss to Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wild Night in Nebraska Ends in a Clippers Victory - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Give Blood, Get Tickets Bisons Team up with Connect Life to Offer 2 Free Tickets with May Donation
- Bisons Star Wars Night Returns Saturday, May 31, Including Jabba, Ahsoka Jerseys, Fireworks & More
- Bisons Host LEGO® NINJAGO® 'Free Building Event' Before June 14 Game against Columbus
- Bisons Erupt for 12-1 Victory over Worcester on Thursday Night
- Bisons Doubled up by Worcester 8-4 on Wednesday Night