Give Blood, Get Tickets Bisons Team up with Connect Life to Offer 2 Free Tickets with May Donation

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Did you know that donating just one pint of blood can save up to 3 lives?... And when you donate blood with our great partners at Connect Life, you could be saving those 3 lives right here in the Western New York community!? Sounds like a way great way to be an awesome teammate here in the City of Good Neighbors!

So, here's the pitch, baseball fans. If you donate blood during the month of May at any Connect Life Blood Drive, we'll throw in 2 FREE FLEX TICKETS to a Bisons home game this season at Sahlen Field! Just make a reservation here or by calling (716) 529-4270 and be ready to roll up that jersey! Your blood can help save lives AND give you a chance to enjoy an amazing night at the ballpark.







