Bisons Star Wars Night Returns Saturday, May 31, Including Jabba, Ahsoka Jerseys, Fireworks & More

The great Bisons summer tradition, Star Wars Night -Episode XVI, is set for Saturday, May 31 as the Herd hosts the Charlotte (not so Jedi) Knights with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch from Sahlen Field, presented by First Student (Gates 4:30 p.m.). With everything you love about this fan-favorite event set to return, don't wait any longer to get your Star Wars Tickets or Star Wars Family Ticket Packs and save!

For this year's Star Wars Night, you'll want to get to Sahlen Field early as the gates open at the special time of 4:30 p.m. We'll have over 50 Fan Costumer Appearances throughout the ballpark's concourse for you to meet and get your pictures taken with, including our life-size Jabba the Hutt ! We'll also have commemorative Laser Swords available for purchase, with proceeds to benefit Compass House, while the Bisons players will wear custom-made Ahsoka Star Wars Jerseys that will be autographed by the players and raffled off during the game. Of course, the night doesn't end until a thrilling Postgame On-Field Battle and one of the largest Fireworks Shows of the season! Star Wars Night Tickets Family Packs

Remember, you SAVE $4.00 on every ticket you purchase in advance, so get your Star Wars Night tickets at 20% OFF. For families, check out the popular Star Wars Night Family Pack includes four tickets to the game as well as food and a commemorative laser sword, all for only $105. Plus, the base pack for a family can be customized to include additional discounted tickets for larger families and groups!







