Iowa Claims Series with 12-7 Win Over St. Paul

May 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs claimed the series in tonight's 12-7 win over the St. Paul Saints as Matt Shaw homered twice once again and drove in three runs to get the victory.

The Saints got out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as a home run from Eduoard Julien ripped a solo shot to center field and Jose Miranda hit a double to score another run.

Iowa immediately answered back with four runs of their own in the bottom of the first as Matt Shaw, once again, hit a lead-off homer for the second straight game. Then, Jonathon Long ripped his second triple of the season into center field and scored Owen Caissie. Carlos Pérez followed with a double and scored Long for the first lead of the game for Iowa for which they never gave up the lead. Chase Strumpf added a base hit and scored Pérez for the 4-2 lead after the first.

St. Paul cut the lead down to one as Carson McCusker drove in another RBI on the week as the lead was 4-3.

In the bottom of the third inning, Caissie hit a single into right field and scored Strumpf, Dixon Machado, and Shaw for the 7-3 lead.

The Saints added two homers in the top of the fourth inning as they tied the game 7-7.

Iowa took control from there as they scored five unanswered runs to end the game as Shaw ripped his second homer of the night to center field, a two-run shot, and brought the lead back up to 9-7. Shaw is the first I-Cub to homer twice in two consecutive games since Kyle Schwarber did it in 2017 from June 30 to July 1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Strumpf ripped his eighth homer of the season to center field and extended the lead to 10-7. Then in the bottom of the seventh inning, Long ripped his fourth long ball of the season to left center field and grew the lead to 11-7.

Machado hit his fourth double of the season into left field and scored James Triantos for the final score of 12-7, claiming the series win with two more games to go.

Iowa's pitching staff also fanned 17 batters in today's win as right-hander Peter Solomon led the way with eight punchouts and the other five pitchers combined for the other nine strikeouts. Brooks Kriske took his second win of the season as he worked 2.0 innings and struck out three batters in the process.

The Iowa Cubs continue the seven-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Saturday, May 17 as first pitch is slated for 6:08 p.m. CT.

