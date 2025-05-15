May 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (20-17) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (21-16)

May 15 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

Game One: RHP Connor Noland (3-1, 3.86) vs. RHP Marco Raya (0-2, 12.46)

Game Two: RHP Keegan Thompson (3-1, 2.59) vs. RHP Darren McCaughan (2-0, 2.25)

TODAY'S GAMES: The Iowa Cubs take on the St. Paul Saints in the third and fourth games of a seven-game series... right-hander Connor Noland will make his eighth start of the season in game one... right-hander Marco Raya is slated to start game one for St. Paul... Keegan Thompson will start game two vs. Darren McCaughan.

WINNER, WINNER: The Iowa Cubs won the second game series by a 10-5 over the St. Paul Saints... Jonathon Long went 3-for-4 with six RBI to lead the Iowa offense... Matt Shaw also had two hits... Tommy Romero made his first start with Iowa and worked 4.1 innings and allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts... Luke Little also tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

SHUT DOWN: The Iowa Cubs had their third shutout win of the season last Thursday evening, following a 2-0 win on April 13 at Toledo and a 1-0 win over St. Paul on April 19...Iowa had six shutouts during the 2024 campaign.

A COUPLE OF DEBUTS: Moises Ballesteros was called up by the Cubs prior to Tuesday night's game and went 0-for-4...Bally played in 34 games with Iowa before his promotion and batted .368 (50-for-136) with 12 extra-base hits and 18 RBI...Mo Baller also hit in 19 consecutive games from April 11-May 3...on Saturday, Cade Horton made his Major League debut at Citi Field and worked 4.0 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts... Cade became the first cub since Shota Imanaga on to win his MLB debut since April 1, 2024 vs. Colorado.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his sixth home run of the season on Saturday at Toledo in just 25 games...Caissie did not hit his sixth homer of the season last season until June 9...Owen homered in back-to- back games on April 19-22 which marked the first time he has homered in back-to- back games since Aug. 4-6, 2024 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homer in consecutive games in 2025 following Chase Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, he did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

WALK-A-THON: Yesterday, Iowa and St. Paul issued a total of 19 walks with Iowa having 10...it is tied for the most walks of the season for the I-Cubs folllowing March 29, 2025 vs. Omaha.

GETTING IT DONE: Jonathon Long tallied six RBI yesterday as part of a three- hit game...he is one of nine players in the International League to have a game with at least six RBI...Long became the first I-Cub with a six-RBI game since Jared Young on Aug. 30, 2023 at Toledo.

STRUMPF ON IT: Chase Strumpf recorded his second multi-homer game of the season Saturday with the last coming on April 16 vs. St. Paul...additionally, it marked the third of his career...Chase is one of seven players in the International League this season to have at least two home runs in two or more games this season.

515 DAY: Today, May 15, the Des Moines metro area celebrates 515 day (Des Moines area code)...it's a day in which residents and guests are encouraged to shop at local and small businesses.

EXTRA EXTRA: Iowa infielder Ben Cowles tallied two doubles on Friday to give him 11 on the season which ranks tied for fifth-most in the International League... Cowles has six extra-base hits in his last nine games.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in fourth place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs have the second-best run differential (+49) ahead of first place Nashville (+54)...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the IL, Lehigh Valley (+87) and Durham (+61).

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are set to play one more time in the first half of the season in St. Paul on July 8-13...the two teams have played six games this season and have each won three games...in the second half both teams are set to play one more time during the 2025 season in St. Paul from August 5-10... Jonathon Long is batting .455 (10-for-22) with two doubles, four RBI and four walks against the Saints this season.







International League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.