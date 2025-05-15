Hickey Homers, WooSox Fall 12-1 in Buffalo

May 15, 2025

WORCESTER, M.A. - For the first time this week, the Worcester Red Sox (20-21) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (15-25), a 12-1 loss on Thursday night at Sahlen Field.

Nathan Hickey delivered the lone WooSox run of the night, a 422-foot solo shot to right-center in the fifth. The swing gave Hickey his second straight game with a home run, and his fourth in his last six games.

After four home runs on Tuesday night, Worcester now has six long balls in their last three games and 42 on the season (tied for sixth in the International League).

Beyond Hickey's swing, it was a dominant offensive night for Buffalo. They scored in each of their first four offensive innings, starting with a four-spot in the bottom of the first.

A pair of three-run home runs powered the Bisons' offense: Riley Tirotta in the first and Rainer Nunez in the sixth. Worcester pitching walked nine over the first seven innings, including three in the first and five in the third. By night's end, they walked a season-high 12 Buffalo batters.

Every WooSox pitcher allowed at least one run on the night-Alex Hoppe walked five and struck out four in his Triple-A debut.

The WooSox continue the six-game series on Friday at 6:05 p.m. versus the Buffalo Bisons, affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. On the mound, Robert Stock faces Easton Lucas. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network.







