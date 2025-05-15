Bats Get Punched Late, Drop Third Straight Game to Indians

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats could not overcome late offense from the Indianapolis Indians, as they fell 7-4 in Thursday's matinee. It is Louisville's third consecutive loss, the fourth time this season they have dropped three in a row.

The Bats struck first just four batters into the ballgame. After a pair of walks to Jacob Hurtubise and Francisco Urbaez, Edwin Rios ripped a sharp grounder that skipped off the first base bag and into right field, bringing home the game's first run and allowing two more Bats to reach scoring position. Indians starter Hunter Barco immediately left the game with the training staff, with Indy bringing on Carson Fulmer. His fifth pitch of the day bounced in the dirt and got away from the catcher, allowing Urbaez to scamper home to make it 2-0.

Veteran left-hander Wade Miley took the bump in the bottom of the inning for Louisville, surrendering four hits in the frame to allow Indianapolis to take a 3-2 lead.

The Indians continued to apply pressure to Miley in the bottom of the third. Nick Solak skied a high fly ball that fell between left fielder Ivan Johnson and shortstop Davis Wendzel, as Solak pulled into second. A bunt single by Liover Peguero put runners on the corners, but a slick pickoff move by Miley caught Peguero between first and second for the first out. The Louisville southpaw punched out the next batter he faced and got a ground ball to first to end the inning without any damage.

After Miley hit Indy's Abrahan Gutierrez for the second time in the game, Pat Kelly came out to make the change. Sam Benschoter replaced Miley, whose first Bats start this season lasted just 3-plus innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out two. Benschoter worked through the next three batters unscathed, as the 3-2 game drifted into the fifth inning.

Urbaez knocked a one-out single for the Bats in the top of the fifth, swiping second during Edwin Rios' at bat. With two outs, Johnson tapped a ball in front of home plate, which was picked up by Indians reliever Drake Fellows and flung down the right field line. Urbaez crossed the plate for the second time in the game as the Bats tied up the score at three a piece.

The Indians punched back in the bottom of the inning, however, using a pair of singles to bring home their fourth run of the ballgame, once again pulling ahead of Louisville. Indy scratched across an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh to make it 5-3 and tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth with solo shots by Matt Frazier and Spencer Horwitz off Bats reliever Yosver Zulueta.

Isaac Mattson entered the game for the Indians in the top of the ninth, but Louisville refused to go quietly. The Bats put runners on the corners with one out for the middle of their order, and Johnson brought home a run with an RBI fielder's choice. Jack Rogers took strike three to end the ballgame, as Indianapolis took its third straight game over Louisville to open the series.

The Bats (19-22) will continue their series with the Indians (23-17) with game four on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Talk Radio 1080.







