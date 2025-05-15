Bulls Win Third Straight over Red Wings with 6-2 Victory
May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tre Morgan reached five times, scoring a career-high four times, leading Durham to its third straight win, defeating the Rochester Red Wings 6-2 on Thursday night at Innovative Field.
Morgan walked three times and collected a pair of singles to keep the Bulls (27-15) in second place in the IL. Morgan scored in the first, third, fourth and ninth and drove in a sixth inning run with a single. Morgan piled 22 points onto his batting average.
Five Durham pitchers combined to thwart the Red Wings (10-30), which dropped 20 games under .500 just 40 games into the season. Rochester fell to 4-17 at home.
Joey Gerber extended his scoreless streak to 18 1/3 innings with two scoreless frames to open the game. Mason Englert (W, 1-0) earned the victory by tossing a clean third frame. Sean Hunley, Joey Krehbiel and Ty Cummings closed out the final six innings.
Chase Solesky (L, 1-3) surrendered four runs (three earned) over five innings in absorbing the loss.
Tanner Murray reached four times - three singles and a walk - and Kenny Piper was 2-3 with a double, scored twice and swiped a career-high two stolen bases.
How It Happened: For the third straight game, the Bulls scored first against the Red Wings. Andrew Stevenson's tapper to first base in the first inning brought Morgan home. The Bulls applied constant pressure against Solesky, putting nine baserunners aboard in the first four frames.
Gerber's Opener Role: Joey Gerber opened for the sixth time, and still has not allowed a run during his starts. Gerber has tossed 12 scoreless innings, permitting four hits and fanning 14 batters.
Krehbiel Extends: Joey Krehbiel worked three innings on 40 pitches to cover key innings late in Thursday's win. Krehbiel last threw three innings for the Norfolk Tides on June 3, 2023 against Gwinnett. Prior to that, Krehbiel tossed three innings against the Rays while pitching in Baltimore's bullpen on May 22nd, 2022.
What's Next: Ian Seymour (4-1, 1.96) is slated to start for the Bulls on Friday night against Cade Cavalli (0-1, 15.43) at 6:45 PM ET.
