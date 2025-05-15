Meneses Homers, Mets Fall to IronPigs, 7-3, on Thursday Night

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Joey Meneses of the Syracuse Mets homers(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - Although the Syracuse Mets pitching kept them in the game through the eighth inning, the offense didn't muster up enough runs in a 7-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

After two scoreless frames to start, Lehigh Valley (30-12) got its offense going with three runs in the top of the third inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Syracuse (18-24) quickly responded in the bottom of the third when Drew Gilbert walked and Joey Meneses crushed a two-run home run to cut the deficit to one, 3-2.

The IronPigs scored another run in the fourth inning to make it 4-2, and that score held until the ninth thanks to a solid performance from the Mets pitching staff. Nolan McLean allowed four runs over five innings, followed by Austin Warren and Tyler Zuber tossing three scoreless frames.

It was 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning until Payton Henry hit a three-run homer to extend the Lehigh Valley advantage to 7-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Gilbert Celestino was hit by a pitch and Yonny Hernandez hit an RBI single to make it 7-3, a score that Syracuse didn't overcome.

The Mets continue their six-game series against the IronPigs Friday night with game four. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is slated to start for Syracuse opposite right-hander Mick Abel for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

