Meneses Homers, Mets Fall to IronPigs, 7-3, on Thursday Night
May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Although the Syracuse Mets pitching kept them in the game through the eighth inning, the offense didn't muster up enough runs in a 7-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
After two scoreless frames to start, Lehigh Valley (30-12) got its offense going with three runs in the top of the third inning to take a 3-0 lead.
Syracuse (18-24) quickly responded in the bottom of the third when Drew Gilbert walked and Joey Meneses crushed a two-run home run to cut the deficit to one, 3-2.
The IronPigs scored another run in the fourth inning to make it 4-2, and that score held until the ninth thanks to a solid performance from the Mets pitching staff. Nolan McLean allowed four runs over five innings, followed by Austin Warren and Tyler Zuber tossing three scoreless frames.
It was 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning until Payton Henry hit a three-run homer to extend the Lehigh Valley advantage to 7-2.
In the bottom of the ninth, Gilbert Celestino was hit by a pitch and Yonny Hernandez hit an RBI single to make it 7-3, a score that Syracuse didn't overcome.
The Mets continue their six-game series against the IronPigs Friday night with game four. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is slated to start for Syracuse opposite right-hander Mick Abel for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Joey Meneses of the Syracuse Mets homers
(Kylie Richelle)
International League Stories from May 15, 2025
- Meneses Homers, Mets Fall to IronPigs, 7-3, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Nine Mud Hens Record Hits in 20-7 Offensive Explosion - Toledo Mud Hens
- Toledo Scores Early, Often to Cruise past RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Fletcher's Highlight Reel Catch Sparks Knights in 7-1 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Acuña's Two Hits Not Enough in Stripers' 7-1 Loss to Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Win Third Straight over Red Wings with 6-2 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Fall Short against Durham Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Andrew Painter Nets First Triple-A Win as 'Pigs Become First Team to 30 Wins - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Erupt for 12-1 Victory over Worcester on Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Hickey Homers, WooSox Fall 12-1 in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Iowa Sweeps Saints in Today's Doubleheader - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Stunned in Game Two of Doubleheader, Lose 8-7 on Walk-Off Homer in 8th - St. Paul Saints
- Norfolk Falls In Suspended Game, Walks Off Second Game - Norfolk Tides
- Jumbo Shrimp Split Thursday De Facto Doubleheader with Tides - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 15, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Misiorowski Dominant Again, Sounds Win Fourth Straight - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Fall in Game One of Doubleheader 8-2 to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Bats Held Quiet by Sounds, Drop Fifth Straight - Memphis Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 20-25 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Horwitz Homers as Indy Takes Down Louisville, 7-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Get Punched Late, Drop Third Straight Game to Indians - Louisville Bats
- Christopher McDonald VIP Meet & Greet Announced - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: May 20-25 - Louisville Bats
- May 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Atlanta Braves to Bring Braves Country Road Trip: An All-Star Experience to Triple-A Affiliate the Gwinnett Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Meneses Homers, Mets Fall to IronPigs, 7-3, on Thursday Night
- Meneses Homers But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 18-8, in Ten Innings on Wednesday
- Young Homers Twice But Syracuse Falls to Lehigh Valley, 7-3, on Tuesday Night
- Syracuse Splits Series with Jacksonville After 5-2 Loss on Sunday
- Mets Fry Jumbo Shrimp, 9-2, on Saturday Night