Misiorowski Dominant Again, Sounds Win Fourth Straight

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS - The Nashville Sounds won their third game in a 24-hour span, beating the Memphis 3-1 on Thursday afternoon to take a three-game series lead over the Redbirds. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski was once again dominant on the mound, working a career-high seven innings and allowed just one run without a decision.

Memphis took the early lead and scored their only run of the series so far with a first inning home run off the bat of Thomas Saggese in the bottom of the first inning. Misiorowski responded by retiring eight of the next nine he faced until a leadoff walk in the fourth. MLB Pipeline's no. 72 overall prospect then worked a fly out and induced an inning-ending double play to make it through four with just two hits allowed.

Anthony Seigler extended his hitting streak and tied the game with a fifth-inning solo shot of his own to give himself a home run in three consecutive games to start the series. The Sounds nearly took the lead in their next at-bat, but Oliver Dunn's attempt at an inside-the-park home run was a fraction of an inch too short as the relay nabbed Dunn on a play at the plate.

Misiorowski saw the third and fourth hits allowed come in the bottom of the sixth in back-to-back one-out at-bats with a productive ground out allowing both runners to advance into scoring position. The right-hander then struck out Luken Baker on 103 MPH fastball to escape the jam and leave the potential go-ahead runs stranded. His 103 MPH heater became the fastest pitch by a Triple-A or MLB starting pitcher this season - topping his own record of a 102.3 MPH fastball he threw in his last outing. He returned the mound and got a three-up-three-down inning in the seventh to set a new career-high for innings pitched in a game - doing so on just 86 pitches.

Following Dunn's triple in the fifth, Nashville managed just two baserunners over their next three trips to the plate. Wes Clarke broke the streak with a leadoff single in the top of the ninth with Adam Hall following him aboard with a single of his own. Freddy Zamora moved both into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt and the small ball paid off with Jimmy Herron delivering a go-ahead RBI single to score Clarke. More small ball ensued as Nick Kahle dropped down a successful squeeze bunt to make it a 3-1 game.

Craig Yoho covered the final two innings on the mound in relief of Misiorowski. The Brewers' no. 18-rated prospect worked around a pair of walks and a hit over his two innings to help leave two more stranded in scoring position and secure his first win of the season.

Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 4.35 ERA) will get the start for Nashville when the series continues on Friday night. First pitch from AutoZone Park and RHP Michael McGreevy (4-1, 3.74 ERA) is slated for 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

MUST BE MIZERABLE: After being snubbed for International League Pitcher of the Week honors when he set a career-high with 6.2 scoreless innings in his last start and a season-high 11 strikeouts, Jacob Misiorowski followed it up by topping his career-high and working 7.0 IP with one run allowed on Thursday against Memphis. The Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect pitched seven dominant innings on Thursday without a decision while lowering his season ERA to 1.46, tied for the best mark in Triple-A along with Durham's Joe Boyle. Misiorowski topped out at 103 MPH with a strikeout of Luken Baker on his 78th pitch of the game, topping his own record of 102.3 MPH for the fastest fastball thrown by a starting pitcher in Triple-A or Major League Baseball this year. His 59 strikeouts put him back into the Triple-A lead and his four hits allowed actually increased his BAA to .151 with just 25 hits allowed through his first nine games (8 GS) and 49.1 IP. He has allowed one or fewer runs in eight of his nine appearances this season and allowed two runs over his last five starts (30.2 IP) and carries a 0.59 ERA since April 22nd.

SEIGLER SMASH: Anthony Seigler's fifth-inning solo home run evened the game at 1-1 and gave him his third-consecutive game with a home run and added to his career-best hitting streak which now sits 11 games after going 1-for-4 with the game-tying home run. He is the second Nashville player to homer in three-straight games, joining Daz Cameron who also did it from April 19-22nd. After going eight straight games without a home run from May 3-11, Seigler's three home runs and the fourth overall in three games to begin the series have the Sounds with 41 home runs on the season, tied for the seventh-most in the International League in 2025. The switch-hitting Seigler set a career-high with 12 home runs in 118 games played with Double-A Somerset last season and has six already in 2025. He has just one other season in his professional career with 6+ HR, hitting seven in 2022 between High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa while in the Yankees organization. Thursday marked the first time in his professional career that he has homered in three straight games. He had previously homered in back-to-back games four times in his career with his last coming on August 14-15, 2024.

JUST CRAIG BEING CRAIG: After working the final 2.0 IP without allowing a run, Brewers' no. 18-rated prospect Craigh Yoho worked his 19th Triple-A game in row without allowing an earned. 11 of those have come in 2025, placing the right-hander in a two-way tie for the second-longest active streak in Triple-A with Lehigh Valley's Koyo Aoyagi. The pair only trail Jacksonville's Seth Martinez (12 G). Yoho is one of 13 players to have a no earned run streak of 11+ games this season. Over his 19-game span dating back to August 29, 2024, Yoho has pitched 21.2 IP and allowed 11 hits and has 21 strikeouts. The two hits he allowed on Thursday to Memphis were the most he has allowed with Nashville this season and the third time allowing more than one hit in his 25 total appearances with Nashville since his promotion last August.

KNOCK TWICE: Freddy Zamora was the only Nashville player to have a multi-hit game on Thursday and extended his on-base streak to 17 games in the process. Zamora has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games overall and has five multi-hit games during the span (4/19-5/15). He is hitting .405 (15-for-37) during the stretch with a pair of doubles and four RBI.







