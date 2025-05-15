Acuña's Two Hits Not Enough in Stripers' 7-1 Loss to Charlotte

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (18-24) were held silent after the first inning in a 7-1 loss to the Charlotte Knights (21-21) on Thursday night at Coolray Field. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. went 2-for-3 with a double in his firt game with Gwinnett since 2022.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett struck first with an RBI single from Eddys Leonard on a high hopper which rode the third base line. That 1-0 lead held up until the fifth when Charlotte produced four consecutive two-out hits to drive in three runs against Stripers' starter Nathan Wiles (L, 1-3). An RBI double by Colson Montgomery gave the Knights a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Knights added four insurance runs in the eighth to go up 7-1, getting a two-run single from Oscar Colas and another RBI double from Montgomery.

Key Contributors: Acuña (2-for-3, double) gave the Coolray Field crowd of 4,192 something to remember with a hard-hit single in his first at-bat and a double on a 3-0 pitch which nearly left the yard in the fifth inning. Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-2, double, 2 walks) reached base in all four of his plate appearances for his second consecutive two-hit night. For Charlotte, Montgomery and Colas each had two-RBI nights while the bullpen didn't allow a run in 5.1 innings of work.

Noteworthy: Acuña is now batting .312 with 30 extra-base hits and an .845 OPS in 84 career games with Gwinnett (2017-18, 2022, 2025). Stripers' infielder Cade Bunnell doubled for his first Triple-A hit, finishing 1-for-4. Jason Delay saw his eight-game hitting streak snapped, finishing 0-for-4.

Next Game (Friday May 16): Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Jose Suarez (0-0, 1.32 ERA) gets the ball for his fourth start since joining the Stripers. Join the Stripers for Heart of Gwinnett Night as we take time to recognize the amazing accomplishments of the Northside Hospital Heart Institute along with Gwinnett businesses that are truly the heart of Gwinnett! Additionally, stick around after the game as the Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks (weather permitting). TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







