Christopher McDonald VIP Meet & Greet Announced

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Christopher McDonald, iconically known for portraying Shooter McGavin in the 1996 comedy classic Happy Gilmore, is set for a VIP Meet & Greet prior to his appearance at PNC Field on Saturday, June 14, for Amazing Golf Ball Whacker Night.

The acclaimed actor has over 200 film and television credits during his prolific career, including a recent run on the award-winning Max Original show Hacks. He is set to reprise his role as McGavin in the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel, set for release in July.

Amazing Golf Ball Whacker Night features a custom McDonald bobblehead with a bobble "Shootah" arm for the first 1,500 fans presented by PNC Bank. Gates open at 5 P.M. with a 6:35 first pitch against the Syracuse Mets.

The VIP Meet & Greet includes a Geisinger Champions Club level ticket plus your chance to compare sleeve length with one of the greatest fictional golfers of all time. The VIP experience begins at 4:30 and also includes a guaranteed bobblehead giveaway. VIP tickets are available for $65 per person (plus fees) and availability is limited.

McDonald will sign autographs on the concourse after the game begins.

For tickets to Amazing Golf Ball Whacker Night or more information, please visit swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.