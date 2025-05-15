Saints Fall in Game One of Doubleheader 8-2 to I-Cubs

DES MOINES, IA - The St. Paul Saints had trouble getting the third out of the inning in game one of their doubleheader to the Iowa Cubs. All eight runs they allowed came with two outs as they lost 8-2 on Thursday afternoon at Principal Park. The loss is their second straight, the first time they have lost back-to-back games since April 16-17 also against the I-Cubs at Principal Park.

Two first inning walks hurt Marco Raya as the I-Cubs loaded the bases with two outs. After a leadoff single and a fielder's choice, Jonathon Long walked and with two outs Christian Franklin walked to load the bases. James Triantos unloaded the bases with a double to left giving the I-Cubs a 3-0 lead.

With two outs and nobody on in the fourth the I-Cubs put up four runs. Owen Caissie walked and Long reached on an infield single to Edouard Julien at second. His throwing error to first allowed Caissie to take third. A double steal plated Caissie making it 4-0. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Carlos Pérez and Franklin gave the I-Cubs a 6-0 lead. Triantos picked up his fourth RBI of the day with RBI single to right making it 7-0.

The Saints got on the board in the fifth when Emmanuel Rodriguez led off with a double to left-center and that was followed by a two-run homer to straightaway center by Jair Camargo, his second of the season, cutting the deficit to 7-2.

Pérez put the finishing touches on the game for I-Cubs with a solo homer in the sixth, his fourth of the season, making it 8-2.

The Saints collected six hits, with three of them coming from Carson McCusker who finished 3-3 and increased his average to .352.







