Nine Mud Hens Record Hits in 20-7 Offensive Explosion

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton, PA - The Toledo Mud Hens came out swinging on Thursday, May 15, as they faced off against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field.

Toledo wasted no time getting on the board. Carlos Mendoza launched a solo homer in the top of the first to open the scoring. After back-to-back walks issued by Scranton's right-handed starter, Jahmai Jones stepped up and crushed a three-run shot to left, putting the Mud Hens up 4-0 before the RailRiders even picked up a bat.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre quickly answered in the bottom half with three consecutive doubles by Jesus Rodriguez, Dominic Smith, and Jose Rojas, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

In the top of the second, Riley Unroe worked a walk and promptly stole second. Mendoza, already hot at the plate, blasted his second home run of the night, this time a two-run shot, to extend the lead to 6-2. Hao-Yu Lee followed with a sharp double to right field and later scored on an RBI single from Andrew Navigato. A bases-loaded walk tacked on another run, and the inning ended with Toledo holding a commanding 8-2 lead.

The offensive onslaught continued in the third. Jake Rogers ripped a double to left, and Lee drove him in with an RBI triple to push the lead to 9-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, the RailRiders scraped together a pair of runs via a fielder's choice that scored Rodriguez and an RBI single from Alex Jackson, narrowing the score to 9-4.

Toledo loaded the bases again in the fifth with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Lee delivered with a two-run single, and Navigato followed with another two-run knock to bring the score to 13-4.

The RailRiders refused to go quietly. In the bottom of the fifth, Smith and Everson Pereira went back-to-back with solo home runs. Two batters later, Jackson added a solo blast of his own, pulling Scranton within six at 13-7.

In the top of the seventh, Navigato ripped a triple down the left-field line, his third hit of the night, but was stranded. Scranton threatened in the bottom half by loading the bases, but failed to capitalize, leaving all runners aboard.

Stephen Scott, who subbed in for Rogers, singled to center in his first at-bat in the ninth. Mendoza followed with a base hit, his third of the night. Lee collected his fourth hit with an RBI single to make it 14-7. Bligh Madris grounded out, scoring Mendoza. With the game slipping away, Scranton turned to position player Jose Rojas to pitch. Navigato picked up his fourth hit with a single that scored Lee. Toledo poured it on with consecutive singles from Jones, Manuel Margot, and Ryan Kreidler. Unroe then ripped a two-run double to cap the scoring at 20-7.

Toledo utilized six arms on the night: P.J. Poulin, Austin Bergner, Chase Lee, Bailey Horn, Ryan Miller, and Matt Gage. Bergner earned the win.

Nine Mud Hens recorded hits in the game, with Mendoza, Lee, and Navigato each notching four-hit performances in a dominant offensive showing.

The Mud Hens will look to keep the momentum going as they face the RailRiders again on Friday night at PNC Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Notables:

Carlos Mendoza (4-6, 2 HR, 4 R, 3 RBI, BB)

Hao-Yu Lee (4-6, 3B, 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, BB)

Andrew Navigato (4-6, 3B, R, 4 RBI)







