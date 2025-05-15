Saints Stunned in Game Two of Doubleheader, Lose 8-7 on Walk-Off Homer in 8th

DES MOINES, IA - The St. Paul Saints took a four-run lead into the last inning in game two of their doubleheader on Thursday afternoon. They gave up four runs in the seventh and the game went into extras. The Saints scored two in the eighth only to give up three runs in the bottom of the inning, losing on a walk-off homer, 8-7 to the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park. The Saints were swept in the doubleheader, the second time this season they have lost both ends of a twin bill.

With the Saints leading 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh the Cubs got to within a run three hitters into the inning. Owen Caissie led off with a double and he scored on a Jonathon Long double making it 5-2. Reese McGuire hit a two-run homer to right-center, his third of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 5-4. The Saints were one out and one strike away from victory when Carlos Pérez hit a pinch-hit solo homer to center, his fifth of the season, tying the game at five.

In the eighth, with Jair Camargo placed at second Jeferson Morales was hit by a pitch. A failed sacrifice bunt erased Camargo at third. With two outs and runners at the corners Mickey Gasper roped a two-run double to left-center giving the Saints a 7-5 lead.

But in the bottom of the inning it took just two batters to win it for the I-Cubs as they clubbed back-to-back homers. With the placed runner at second Chase Strumpf drilled a leadoff homer to right-center, his seventh of the season, tying the game at seven. On the very next pitch Matt Shaw, who led off the bottom of the first with a long ball, clubbed the game-winning homer to right-center, his fourth of the season.

Shaw, the top prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization, led off the bottom of the first inning for the I-Cubs with a solo homer to right, his third of the season, making it 1-0. It was the lone mistake Saints starter Darren McCaughan made going 5.0 innings allowing one run on six hits while walking one and striking out five.

With one out in the second, Jeferson Morales drew a walk. With two outs, Will Holland tied the game with a double to left and he took third on the throw home. A wild pitch allowed Holland to score putting the Saints up 2-1.

The Saints were the recipients of tough fielding conditions in the third. Carson McCusker hit a fly ball to right that Owen Caissie lost in the sun and the ball dropped for a double. Mike Ford then lined an RBI single off the wall in left putting the Saints up 3-1. Armando Alvarez then singled on a ball that spun behind second baseman Chase Strumpf into right field putting runners at first and second. Jair Camargo then hit a fly ball to right that Caissie lost again and fell for a single loading the bases. Jeferson Morales made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly to left.

In the seventh, the Saints added an insurance run. Mike Ford doubled to right-center and scored on an RBI triple to left-center by Emmanuel Rodriguez giving the Saints a 5-1 lead. Rodriguez went 2-4 with a double, triple, and RBI.

The same two teams meet in game five of a seven-game series on Friday night at 7:08 p.m. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (2-1, 1.93) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Peter Solomon (0-1, 3.12). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







