Andrew Painter Nets First Triple-A Win as 'Pigs Become First Team to 30 Wins

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Syracuse, New York - Andrew Painter allowed just two runs in five innings for his first triple-A win and Justin Crawford smashed his first triple-A homer as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (30-12) became the first team to 30 wins in all of baseball, extending their winning streak to seven in a 7-3 victory over the Syracuse Mets (18-24) on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Scoreless thru the first two innings, Buddy Kennedy broke the deadlock with a solo homer, his third of the season and second straight game with a dinger. After a walk and single, Cal Stevenson singled home Gabriel Rincones Jr. to make it 2-0. A Rodolfo Castro fielder's choice then allowed Payton Henry to score, making it 3-0.

The only runs Painter allowed came in the last of the third as Joey Meneses hit a two-run homer, his second straight game going deep.

Crawford timed his first triple-A homer well, going yard in the fourth to give the 'Pigs some breathing room, as the solo shot made it 4-2.

Both pitching staffs settled in and the scoreline didn't change again until the ninth. With two outs, Kennedy singled and Rincones Jr. was hit by a pitch. Henry then clubbed a three-run homer to rightfield, his third of the season, ballooning the lead to 7-2.

The Mets got a run with two outs in the ninth on a Yonny Hernández RBI single, but it was little more than consolation as the 'Pigs captured their seventh consecutive win

Painter (1-0) went five innings for the first time since September 9, 2022, also the date of his last win. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks, striking out three. He threw 71 pitches, 47 strikes.

Nolan McLean (0-1) took the loss for the Mets, allowing four runs in five innings on five hits and six walks, striking out four.

The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Friday, May 16th. Mick Abel (5-2, 2.53) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Syracuse rolls with Blade Tidwell (1-2, 4.45).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.