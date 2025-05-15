Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 20-25

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2025 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20 with a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, that runs through Sunday, May 25 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Purr in the Park IV: Two years ago, the Jumbo Shrimp debuted Purr in the Park and the over/under was set at 7.5. They're proud to say that there were nine total cats! This year's over/under has been set at 29.5. All Cats must be on leashes or in carriers! Cats are allowed at the game!

Wednesday, May 21, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Charity Begins at Home, presented by the Mayo Clinic Stroke Group: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and the Mayo Clinic Stroke Group as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Wear it Home Wednesday, presented by Renewal by Anderson & Ambetter Health: The first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will be going home with a state of the art "technology for the Shrimp" t-shirt. This shirt will accompany you through all of your technological mishaps. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket!** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gates on Georgia St.

Thursday, May 22, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at the Oasis concession stand, underneath the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace. $2 Coors Light cans are also available with all the hawkers throughout VyStar Ballpark.

Can You Make the Call?: Have you ever wondered how hard being an umpire is? You're going to learn now! Throughout the game, the Jumbo Shrimp will be playing close plays on the video board and you will try to make the correct call within a five second time limit.

Friday, May 23, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by UF Health : Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

EMS Appreciation Night, presented by UF Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp in recognizing and celebrating local EMS workers.

Red Shirt Friday, presented by True Vet Solutions: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to True Vet Solutions.

UF Health Hat Giveaway: Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to obtain a stylish Jumbo Shrimp hat. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket!** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gates on Georgia St.

Saturday, May 24, 2025, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Honey Drippers Weekend: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they play as the Jacksonville Honey Drippers in their colorful jerseys and caps. They pay homage to the delicious frozen treat that is enjoyed throughout the South by many names, but enjoyed in Duval as a honey dripper.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Make sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks!

Saturday Night Giveaway, presented by Darley's Plumbing and VyStar Credit Union: Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to receive a one-of-a-kind Honey Drippers hooded t-shirt. It's perfect for the summer weather. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket!** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gates on Georgia St.

Sunday, May 25, 2025, 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Fans can enter through the Main Gate on Georgia Street and head to the field via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. There will also be complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

Honey Dripper Picnic: Get ready to embark on a sweet culinary adventure at the Honey Dripper Picnic. Indulge in an exclusive array of honey-inspired delights that will make your taste buds dance with joy. Fans can purchase tickets for the honey dripper picnic HERE.

Family Faith Night, presented by FCA Fields of Faith: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for FCA Fields of Faith Night.

Honey Drippers Silicone Cup Night: Be one of the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to receive your very own Honey Drippers Silicone Pint cup. It also happens to match the hooded t-shirt! **One giveaway per person, not per ticket!** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gates on Georgia St.

Sunday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Sunday Night Fireworks!

New at VyStar Ballpark in 2025 :

New Main Gate : New this year, fans can now enter the ballpark at the brand-new Main Gate on Georgia St., adjacent to Lot P North.

New Ground Level Souvenir Store : Two is better than one! The new Souvenir Store will now be accessible via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and have access from Georgia St by Parking Lot P! The existing store on the main concourse will still be open during game days.

360 Ballpark Returns : The new Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and the walkway on the new Right Field building are the gateways for fans to once again make their way around the entirety of VyStar Ballpark.

Incredible New Food Options :

The Pit Smokehouse: Traditional BBQ plates smoked in-house

The Oasis: Latin, Jax-Mex flavors with tacos and quesadillas

Right Field Hall: Shareable plates and ballpark tapas with a full bar

The Wheelhouse: Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, wraps and cheesesteaks

Scampi's Cove: Classic ballpark snacks and sweets

Pinstripe Parlor: Pizza and ice cream parlor







