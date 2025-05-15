Red Wings Fall Short against Durham Thursday Night

This perfect Thursday night for baseball was Game three of the seven-game series against the Durham Bulls. The Rochester Red Wings fell for the fourth consecutive night, this time by a score of 6-2. Offensively, C Drew Millas launched his second homer of the season to account for both of Rochester's runs. DH Franchy Cordero also added three hits, and SS Viandel Pena picked up his first Triple-A knock.

Durham struck first, fueled by 1B Tre' Morgan's base running, which led to the game-opening run for the Bulls. He worked a walk to kick off the top of the first inning and was soon advanced by a 3B Tanner Murray single. He crossed the plate soon after on LF Andrew Stevenson's groundout to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead before the Red Wings came to bat.

In the top of the third inning with two outs, Tre' Morgan reached first base for his second time tonight via a single to center field. Tanner Murray stepped up to the plate next and advanced him into scoring position with a ground ball single through the right side. Two batters later, former Red Wing Andrew Stevenson hit a soft ground ball to short for an infield single. Carson Williams then grounded into a force out that allowed Morgan to score and put Durham on top by a score of 2-0.

With the Wings still trailing at the start of the fourth, C Kenny Piper laced a ground-rule double into the left-center field gap. Three batters later and with two outs, Morgan drew his second base-on-balls of the game, and soon after, Tanner Murray hit an infield single to third base. Piper came across to score on the play, giving Durham a 3-0 lead. A wild pitch allowed Morgan to score his third run of the night and push the lead to four before the inning closed.

Bulls backstop Kenny Piper led off the top of the sixth with a walk. He stole second with two outs, three batters later, and moved to third when the throw sailed into center field. Morgan added Durham's fifth run of the game with a line drive to center field that scored Piper to make the game 5-0.

CF Robert Hassell III hit a single to start the bottom of the sixth, and later moved to second on his ninth stolen base of the season. With one out, RF Andrew Pinckney reached on a fielder's choice that brought C Drew Millas to the plate with a runner on first. The switch-hitting catcher launched a home run to right field, his second of the season, to make the score 5-2 heading to the seventh.

Tre' Morgan, Tanner Murray, and Bob Seymour worked three consecutive walks to kick off the final inning for Durham. Stevenson, with the bases loaded, hit a sacrifice fly to push the lead to four. The Red Wings came up for their last at-bat and did not manage to put up any points in the bottom of the ninth, solidifying a 6-2 loss.

RHP Chase Solesky took the ball to start in what was his seventh start (8th appearance) of the year with the Red Wings. The right-hander logged 5.0 full frames and allowed four runs (3 ER) on seven hits, with four strikeouts and a pair of walks. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. took over in the sixth and logged 2.0 full innings, allowing one earned on a hit with a strikeout and a walk before giving the ball to RHP Clay Helvey. He covered the eighth and came out for the ninth, allowing a run on a hit with three strikeouts and four walks. RHP Patrick Weigel tossed a clean ninth with a strikeout to finish the job.

Red Wings DH Franchy Cordero is Player of the Game tonight. The Dominican Republic native turned in Rochester's only multi-hit performance, going 3-for-4 with a trio of singles. Across 37 games played at Innovative Field as both a Red Wing and an opponent in his professional career, Cordero is hitting .324 (46-for-142) with an .861 OPS.

The Rochester Red Wings will look to bounce back and secure their first victory of the series Friday night. RHP Cade Cavalli is scheduled to take the mound for the Red Wings against Durham's LHP Ian Seymour. The first pitch will be at 6:45 p.m. for the first time this season.







