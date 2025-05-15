Bisons Erupt for 12-1 Victory over Worcester on Thursday Night

Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons scored early and often, putting Thursday night's game against the Worcester Red Sox out of reach on their way to an 12-1 victory at Sahlen Field. The Bisons scored their 12 runs on 13 hits for their first victory of the series.

The Bisons roared out to an early four-run lead thanks to a patient approach at the plate against Red Sox starter Jose De Leon. Joey Loperfido scored the game's first run after two passed balls allowed him to cross the plate following a one out single. The lead would extend out to 4-0 after Riley Tirotta hit a three-run home run three batters later. Tirotta was the last of four straight batters to reach base against De Leon, launching his fifth home run of the season.

Buffalo would add another run to the lead in the bottom of the second after Davis Schneider hit a two out triple off the left-center field wall. His first hit of the night scored Loperfido who had hits in back-to-back innings for the Bisons. The RBI triple extended the lead to 5-0 through two innings.

The team would take advantage of five walks in the bottom of the third inning to score two more runs and balloon the lead to 7-0 over Worcester. Phil Clarke drew his second walk of the game and scored on of the runs on a bases loaded walk to Alan Roden. Loperfido's RBI groundout to first base allowed Rainer Nunez to score, as well.

Buffalo drew nine walks through the first two innings against the WooSox pitching staff. They would tack on another run with an RBI single by Nunez in the last of the fourth inning. His line drive base hit scored Clarke following his one out double, helping him reach base in all three at-bats.

Lazaro Estrada pitched well in his eighth start of the season. The young right-hander retired nine straight batters after a leadoff triple by Roman Anthony in the top of the first inning. Estrada allowed a solo home run to Nathan Hickey in the top of the fifth inning, the only run allowed in six innings of work. The righty also struck out five WooSox batters in his first career Triple-A victory.

Nunez second hit of the game was three-run home run off of reliever Luis Guerrero in the bottom of the sixth inning. His third home run of the season scored Clarke and Ali Sanchez to extend the lead to 11-1 for the Bisons.

The Bisons bullpen used three relievers to help complete the victory. Eric Pardinho, Justin Bruihl, and Paxton Schultz combined to work the final three innings allowing one hit and no runs.

The two teams are scheduled to meet on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. for the fourth game of the six-game series, Easton Lucas will start for Buffalo. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and bisons.com with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire starting at 5:45 p.m.







