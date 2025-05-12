Homestand Highlights: Bisons Host the Red Sox Through May 18

The Bisons are finally back in Buffalo and the Herd can't wait to welcome fans back to Sahlen Field for a six-game homestand against the Worcester Red Sox this week, starting on Tuesday, May 13 (6:05 p.m.).

Following their longest roadtrip of the season, the Bisons take on the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox at Sahlen Field through Sunday, May 18! The homestand features the return of the team's "Luces de Buffalo" alternate identity for the club's Cinco de Mayo Honda fridaynightbash!® (6:05 p.m.), featuring food and drink specials and postgame Fireworks. The 'Bash will also include a Christian Benford Ceremonial First Pitch!

The Bisons are also hosting the Red Sox for a very special Armed Forces Day Game (May 17 | 1:05 p.m.), presented by CSEA and in partnership with the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls. All veterans and active duty members of the Armed Forces can claim 4 FREE TICKETS to the game by showing their military ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

TICKETS: Tickets for all games, including Wednesday's Tops Dog Day at the Park and our Throwback Thursday, presented by AAA Insurance, are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, May 13 vs. Worcester (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

TWOsday, presented by TasteNY.

Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, May 14 vs. Worcester (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

Win-it Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank. Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Tops Dog Day at the Park: Dogs are admitted free with adult ticket purchase. Fans can sit with their dog in the right-field corner sections of Sahlen Field.

Thursday, May 15 vs. Worcester (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

Throwback Thursday, presented by AAA Western & Central NY. Bisons to wear their all new 'reverse retro' uniforms during the game.

In game scoreboard tributes to great Bisons moments

Special mini helmets available for concession purchase.

Friday, May 16 vs. Worcester (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford Ceremonial First Pitch

'Cinco De Mayo' Honda fridaynightbash!® -Food & Drink Specials throughout the game, including empanadas, churros, Strawberry margaritas & Cutwater mojitos. (while supplies last).

'Luces de Buffalo' Game -Bisons to wear their 'Luces de Buffalo' jerseys for the first time this season, part of MiLB's 'Copa de la Diversion'™

Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beers from 5-6:30 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, May 17 vs. Worcester (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

Armed Forces Day Game, presented by CSEA and in partnership with the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls, NY. Up to 4 FREE Tickets for Veterans/Active Duty Servicemembers when they show their Veterans/Military ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Special activations from the 914th Air Refueling Wing.

Ceremonial First pitch from Chief Mozette D. Timmons, Command Chief of the 914th

Sunday, May 18 vs. Worcester (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

WNY Immediate Care Funday Sunday: Pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet & special Kids Activities

Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







