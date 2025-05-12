Chase Petty Named International League Pitcher of the Week

May 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - After one of the most dominant starts of his professional career and a promotion to the Cincinnati Reds, former Louisville Bats pitcher Chase Petty has been named International League Pitcher of the Week for the period from May 5-11.

The weekly award is the first for a Bats player during the 2025 season and the first since David Buchanan earned the honor during the final week of the 2024 season on September 23. This is the first weekly award of Petty's professional career, which began in 2021.

After taking the loss in his Major League debut against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 30, Petty was optioned to Louisville the next day and took the ball for the Bats in their series opener against Omaha on Tuesday, May 6.

Petty began the game a little wild, issuing three walks over the first three innings against the Storm Chasers. From there, he settled down. Between the third and sixth innings, Petty recorded 11 straight outs to finish his outing, with six of those coming on strikeouts.

For the night, Petty finished with six hitless, scoreless innings, walking just the three batters while striking out eight and throwing 84 pitches, 52 of which were strikes.

While the Bats' bid for a no-hitter was broken in the seventh inning of an eventual 9-1 win, Petty did earn his first victory of the 2025 season, his second career win at the Triple-A level.

Petty was originally scheduled to start again against Omaha in Sunday's series finale but was instead pitching for the Reds in Houston against the Astros on Sunday after being recalled on May 9. He struck out for Astros over three innings in his second MLB start and took the loss, falling to 0-2 in his big-league career.

With the Bats, Petty has made six starts this season, going 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA, striking out 35 over 29.0 innings while holding opponents to a .194 average. The strong start last Tuesday against Omaha was Petty's second straight quality start for the Bats. On April 23 vs. Iowa, Petty was just as strong, giving up only one hit and walking two with seven strikeouts over six scoreless innings. For the season, Petty has given up two or fewer earned runs in five of his six starts for Louisville.

Petty, 22, is currently ranked as the number six prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization by MLB Pipeline. He was originally selected by the Minnesota Twins in the first round (26th overall) of the 2021 draft out of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, NJ. Petty was acquired by the Reds on March 13, 2022, as part of the deal that sent All-Star starter Sonny Gray from the Reds to the Twins.

While Petty and the Reds host the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians this week at Great American Ball Park, the Bats will be on the road battling the Indianapolis Indians in a six-game series. The series between the Bats and Indians begins on Tuesday night at Victory Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.







