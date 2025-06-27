Bats Walked-off by Saints Despite Relentless Offense

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - The Louisville Bats' comeback effort fell short in game three of this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Friday night. A go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth was not enough for the Bats, as the Saints responded with two in the bottom of the inning to walk it off.

Saints starter Cory Lewis was strong to start his evening. He struck out four batters in the first two frames, three via the knuckleball.

Fortunately for Louisville, Adam Plutko, making his first start since his spectacular complete game, looked just as sharp, tallying three punchouts of his own in the first two innings.

The scoreless deadlock continued into the fourth until Levi Jordan cracked his sixth big fly of the season to left field to put the Bats ahead 1-0.

The Saints threatened with a double and a walk to leadoff the fifth, and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Plutko forced a popout to shallow right-center before Will Holland lifted a long home run to left to give St. Paul a 3-1 lead.

Louisville immediately punched back in the top of the sixth. Francisco Urbaez led off the inning with a single, and Edwin Rios backed him up with a 428-foot blast to tie the game at three. It was Rios' 14th home run of the season, extending his team lead. Levi Jordan followed with a walk and swiped second two batters later. The throw down to second base sailed into center field, and Jordan scampered to third. After a walk to Ivan Johnson, P.J. Higgins skied a long fly ball to center to plate Jordan and put the Bats back in front.

Plutko's night ended after five, and Hunter Parks came on in relief in the sixth. He picked up two quick outs before allowing a walk and two singles to tie the game up at four. Both teams went quietly in the seventh and eighth innings, and Kody Funderburk (W, 3-0) took over on the hill for the Saints in the ninth. Will Banfield led off the inning with a walk, and pinch runner Trey Faltine moved to second on Blake Dunn's sacrifice bunt. Bryson Brigman stood in and punched a single into center field, giving the Bats a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

For the second straight night, Luis Mey (L, 1-3) came on to try and close the game out for the Bats. He found himself in quick trouble, giving up a single, a wild pitch, a walk and a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third with one out. An RBI groundout tied the game before Mey drilled Anthony Prato to put runners on the corners with two away. Edouard Julien singled into right, bringing home the winning run as the Bats fell to the Saints, 6-5.

The Bats (33-45, 1-2 second half) will continue their series with the Saints (35-41, 2-1 second half) with a doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch of game one is set for 5:07 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







