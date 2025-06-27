Nuñez Powers Red Wings to First Second-Half Win

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After a long rain delay lasting over an hour, the Red Wings picked up their first win of the series against the Syracuse Mets on Friday night, 6-1. DH Juan Yepez got the Red Wings on the board first in the fourth inning with an RBI single as part of a multi-hit performance. SS Nasim Nuñez picked up his first Triple-A home run as part of his two-hit, two-run night. RHP Chase Solesky picked up the win on the mound, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today and use code RaindropsOnMyGuitar for 25 extra points to start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

The Red Wings broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning. RF Nick Schnell earned a one-out walk and later switched places with 3B Trey Lipscomb at first base on a fielder's choice. Lipscomb then advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt, and Juan Yepez laced an opposite-field single to bring in the game's first run and his first RBI since June 5.

Rochester added a run to their lead in the fifth inning. Nasim Nuñez led off the inning with a line drive to left field, and moved to second via a stolen base during the next at-bat. CF Robert Hassell III moved Nuñez to third, grounding out to first base for the first out of the inning. The following hitter, 2B Darren Baker, brought home Nuñez with a sacrifice fly to center field.

The Red Wings doubled their lead thanks to Nasim Nuñez in the bottom of the seventh. After a 104.1 MPH single from Juan Yepez got the inning started, Rochester's shortstop blasted his first home run of the season into the Syracuse bullpen in left field. The bomb marked the first Triple-A home run of Nuñez's career and increased the Red Wings' lead to 4-1.

Syracuse scored their first and only run of the game in the top of the eighth inning. 2B David Villar sent a soft double into right field with two outs, and 2B Donovan Walton brought him in with a ground ball single to right field.

Looking to close out the game, Rochester added a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Nick Schnell led the inning off with a double, and moved to third on a fielding error by the Mets' third baseman. A fielder's choice hit into by LF Andrew Pinckney allowed Schnell to score the Wings' fourth run. After walks by PH-DH Jackson Cluff and C C.J. Stubbs to load the bases, Rochester made the score 6-1 on a wild pitch.

RHP Chase Solesky toed the slab for the Wings this afternoon, tossing 5.1 solid innings of work. The Tulane alum struck out four while allowing zero runs, allowing three hits and three walks. Solesky had retired ten straight batters before allowing a walk in the sixth. LHP Konnor Pilkington was the first pitcher out of the bullpen in the sixth. The southpaw inherited two runners, but would leave the bases loaded after back-to-back strikeouts. RHP Carlos Romero relieved Pilkington at the start of the seventh. Romero tossed 1.2 innings, striking out two while allowing one run. RHP Parker Dunshee came in to get the last out of the eighth. The right-hander locked down the ninth, tossing 1.1 innings and allowing zero earned runs.

SS Nasim Nunez earned Friday's Player of the Game honors. The nine-hole hitter launched a two-run homer in the seventh, his first homer since 2023 in Double-A with Pensacola (9/17/2023). Along with his homer and two RBI, the former second-rounder notched a single and stole a base to help the Wings get back in the win column.

Rochester will make up Thursday's postponed game as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:05 PM, and game two will follow the conclusion of game one. RHP Cade Cavalli will start game one for the Red Wings, and RHP Seth Shuman will be on the mound for Game Two.







International League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.