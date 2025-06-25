Wings Fall Short against Syracuse Wednesday Afternoon

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After dropping the second-half opener, the Red Wings looked to get back on track against the Mets in Game two, but ended up falling 5-1. 1B Trey Lipscomb recorded his ninth double of the year, along with an RBI, and DH Robert Hassell III chipped in with a single and added a run scored.

The Mets wasted no time getting going Wednesday afternoon, scoring their first run in the opening minute of the ballgame. CF Luisangel Acuña drove a lined shot out to right center for a leadoff double, stole third on the very next pitch, and advanced home on the same play after the throw scampered past third. 3B Mark Vientos laced a single out to left, before RHP Derek Law induced a flyout for the first out of the inning. SS Pablo Reyes made his presence known with a 426-foot homer out to left field, a no-doubter. After a single, Law escaped further damage with a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.

Both teams couldn't find a spark offensively for a few frames, until the top of the fifth, when 2B Yonny Hernandez hammered his second triple of the season down the left field line. Luisangel Acuña smoked a double right behind him, sending it to the left field wall to drive in Hernandez and extend Syracuse's lead to 4-0.

In the top of the sixth, 1B Joey Meneses worked a walk, and moments later, C Jackson Reetz got hit by an inside four-seamer that granted him a free pass to first base. With two away, Yonny Hernandez singled on a grounder through the left side, cashing in Meneses and putting another run on the board for Syracuse, 5-0.

Rochester found their groove at the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Robert Hassell III led things off by slapping a single up the middle, and LF Darren Baker followed suit with a hard-hit grounder to left field. 3B Yohandy Morales then bounced into a double play, which allowed Hassell to move to third. Trey Lipscomb then picked up his ninth double on a sharp line drive down the left field line, scoring Hassell. By the end of the inning, Rochester pushed a run across but still trailed 5-1.

Both lineups cooled off down the stretch, and Rochester was unable to produce a late rally. The Mets locked down a 5-1 win, marking their second straight victory in the series.

RHP Derek Law got the start in the opener role this afternoon, pitching an inning and allowing three earned runs on four hits, one of those being a long ball. LHP Dustin Saenz came in following Law and gave the Wings 3.0 scoreless innings, while allowing two hits and one walk. RHP Joan Adon took over in the top of the fifth, pitching 2.0 innings, and surrendered two runs on three hits, with a pair of strikeouts and walks. RHP Jack Sinclair was tasked with innings seven and eight, doing his job to perfection, holding the Mets scoreless on just one hit and recording a strikeout. RHP Parker Dunshee was dealt the ninth inning, and sat down all three Mets batters in order, the first on a lineout and then back-to-back strikeouts.

LHP Dustin Saenz is your Red Wings Player of the Game for Wednesday afternoon. The former Texas A&M Aggie threw 3.0 innings of no-run ball, allowing two hits and one walk. In his Triple-A debut, Saenz got stronger as his outing went on, retiring the last five batters he faced, good for all six outs in the third and fourth innings. Five of the nine outs recorded by Saenz came via groundouts.

The Red Wings will gear up for game three against the Mets tomorrow evening. RHP Chase Solesky will get the start for Rochester to counter Syracuse's RHP Blade Tidwell. First pitch is set for 6:45 P.M. at Innovative Field.







