Another Slam for Kayfus Leads to Another Win

June 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Columbus Clippers made a dramatic late-game comeback on Wednesday afternoon to defeat the Iowa Cubs for the second day in row. Trailing 7-1 through five innings, the Clippers stormed back to win, 8-7.

The headliner was C.J. Kayfus, who became the first Clipper in at least two decades to hit grand slams in consecutive games.

One day after the Clippers stomped Iowa 12-0, the Cubs jumped out to a big lead early. It was a tough day for Clippers right-hander Austin Peterson, who surrendered six runs over the game's first 3.0 innings.

The Clippers finally dented the plate in the 4th inning when Milan Tolentino and Dom Nuñez each hit RBI doubles, but the good guys still trailed by three.

It looked bleak with the score sitting at 7-3 heading into the 8th inning, but that's when the Clippers loaded the bases to set the stage for Kayfus to shockingly tie the game with one swing of the bat.

The go-ahead knock came in the 9th in the form of a RBI single by Chase DeLauter. Relievers Luis Frias (2-0) and Parker Mushinski (S, 3) closed the door in the 9th to propel the Clippers to a 2-0 record in the "Second Half" of the 2025 season.

Juan Brito made his long-awaited return to the lineup, contributing three hits including a triple.

